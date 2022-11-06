Guest view: Peace needs commemoration

It has been two decades since there appeared any broadly supported peace movement in the United States. Even then, it could not prevent the disastrous Iraq War and those that followed. The most recent event highlighting its demise is what happened after a letter signed by 30 members of Congress’ Progressive Caucus that meekly requested President Biden to pursue a negotiated peace in Ukraine. A day after this letter was made public, it was retracted, most of its signers disavowing it. Never mind that advocating peace while at the same time voting to approve weapons sales calls into question the sincerity of its authors.

Many pundits and political scholars have weighed in on this event, and it seems most likely that these lawmakers’ voices were silenced by the Democratic leadership because of the approaching election. It is, however, part of the ever-expanding pattern of censoring dissent in our country.

Currently, many award winning journalists, commentators and publications have been tarred as useful idiots for Putin, appeasers, anti-Semites, and even deplatformed for advocating peace. Today, this applies to criticisms of the ongoing Ukraine war: i.e., any analysis counter to policies of Washington, powerful lobbies or narratives of the obsequious media. Here are our thoughts.

Let us be clear, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is brutal, having killed thousands and created millions of homeless refugees. It has been a disaster for Ukraine, Europe, Russia and the world at large. Likewise, it has been an environmental, economic and political catastrophe. Maybe worst, it could be voted most likely to succeed in initiating a nuclear holocaust since the Cuban Missile Crisis of 1962.

The principal actors in this ever-degenerating drama are Vladimir Putin, who initiated the war, Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Joe Biden and his State Department. All of the above have at least some agency to control its outcome, and Putin, having started it, is believed by some to have significant power in this regard. Zelenskyy, politically pressured by Ukraine’s right and the West, is least able to change course. This leaves President Biden as most able to push for a peace settlement, although that will require him to do an about-face on many of his stated policies.

First, Biden would need to abandon his disingenuous contention that it is Zelenskyy’s, not America’s business, to meet with Putin. Although Ukrainian delegations have previously met with the Russians in negotiations mediated by Turkey, there is compelling evidence that the U.S. tanked them and pushed Ukraine to continue their fight. Biden and Congress have also poured billions of dollars of arms into Ukraine, provided special teams to train its soldiers and supported its forces with tactical intelligence. The U.S. has in every way, short of sending in fighter planes and troops, become a major party to a proxy war with Russia. Our assistance and diplomatic support to Ukraine also assures us that yes, Biden (and the West) would have great leverage in ending this terrible war. We say, knowing that a peace agreement must eventually be negotiated: if not now, when?

We, Veterans for Peace Chapter 133, urge President Biden and Congress to initiate steps to engage the warring parties in peace negotiations that have until now been so lacking and to work with Russia to create updated nuclear arms treaties to replace the ones abandoned over the last few decades.

Please join us to observe Armistice Day in commemoration of the end of World War I at Rose Park on Friday, Nov. 11 from 10:45 to 11:30 a.m.