Gun safety class to be hosted in Missoula

Do you want to learn some actual shooting skills in your Gun Safety class? A course entitled “Gun Safety Class for Personal Protection and Concealed Weapon Permits” will be hosted in Missoula by NRA certified instructors Nate Martin and Scott Giesick on Saturday, March 14, at the Deer Creek Shooting Range, East Missoula.

This class is not a three hour lecture classes that signs off on your CCW safety requirements and do not give you useable skills. You will actually learn how to shoot in this class. This one-day course will include both classroom and shooting range sessions and will concentrate on the safe handling, storage and use of handguns suitable for personal protection. The class will also cover selecting a personal firearm, concealed weapon permits, gun safety, justifiable use of lethal force and shooting skills. Ammunition requirement is 150 rounds.

Graduates will receive a certification qualifying them to apply for concealed weapon permits under Montana law. The class will begin at 8:30 a.m., and finish about 4:30 p.m.

Class size is limited to the first 14 registrants. Pre-registration is required. Tuition is $100 per student. Students should be 16 years or older – with the proviso that concealed weapons permits are not issued to people under 18 years of age.