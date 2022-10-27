Gustafson politics

Campaign materials for Gustafson claim inaccurately that she is not a politician, and that she is impartial. By definition, Gustafson is a politician by engaging in administration of government. Claims of impartiality are contradicted by campaign material that advocate pro-abortion positions pushed by Planned Parenthood, and by her public lands use claims. The pro-abortion claims reflect a misunderstanding or purposeful misstatement of the law of the land as set out by the U.S. Supreme Court. The role of a jurist, whether judge or justice, is to interpret and enforce the intent of laws enacted by elected representatives to reflect the views and values of the voters. The jurist’s role is not to shape laws on a decision by decision basis to fit the jurist’s idea of what the law should be. Gustafson campaigns to legislate from the bench. She may be an appropriate candidate for the Montana House or Senate, but not for Montana’s Supreme Court. There already has been too much activism through judicial legislating. We need jurists who are truly fair and impartial, and understand their proper role.