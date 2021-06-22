Hardtimes festival has a new location but same old timey bluegrass

To spend a weekend living like old-timey mountain people jamming to the tunes of banjos, guitars, mandolins and other stringed instruments join this year’s 12th Hardtimes Bluegrass Festival.

“We just always wanted to kind of design a festival,” festival owner Mike Conroy said. “Kind of like the old-time mountain festivals back east, like they would have been back in the 40s.”

Conroy and his wife, Tari Conroy, achieved that goal years ago and are coming back for another year, with a new location. The landowner of their previous spot said they were getting too large, so they moved just up the road, further into the forested foothills of the Blackfoot Mountains.

“Beautiful location,” he said, “you can see Trapper Peak, we've got a lot more trees and lots of room for people to sit and park. It'll be something.”

To get to the festival from Missoula, drive highway 93 just 10 miles outside of Hamilton, at mile marker 37 turn onto Forest Hill Road and drive up the hill to the end of the road.

The last time they held the festival in 2019, Mike said they were packed.

“I'm thinking it's gonna be really big this year, too,” he said. “So, that’ll be pretty exciting in the new location.”