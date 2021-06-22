Hardtimes festival has a new location but same old timey bluegrass

To spend a weekend living like old-timey mountain people jamming to the tunes of banjos, guitars, mandolins and other stringed instruments join this year’s 12th Hardtimes Bluegrass Festival.
“We just always wanted to kind of design a festival,” festival owner Mike Conroy said. “Kind of like the old-time mountain festivals back east, like they would have been back in the 40s.”
Conroy and his wife, Tari Conroy, achieved that goal years ago and are coming back for another year, with a new location. The landowner of their previous spot said they were getting too large, so they moved just up the road, further into the forested foothills of the Blackfoot Mountains.
“Beautiful location,” he said, “you can see Trapper Peak, we've got a lot more trees and lots of room for people to sit and park. It'll be something.”
To get to the festival from Missoula, drive highway 93 just 10 miles outside of Hamilton, at mile marker 37 turn onto Forest Hill Road and drive up the hill to the end of the road.
The last time they held the festival in 2019, Mike said they were packed.
“I'm thinking it's gonna be really big this year, too,” he said. “So, that’ll be pretty exciting in the new location.”
This year the festival will be held July 23 through the 25. People can come and camp on site, spending the whole weekend in mountains, separate from the rest of the world. There will be food vendors on site and dogs are welcome as long as they stay leashed.
The festival’s staple is their stage they call “The Porch” that looks like the front of an old cabin. They use a generator to power their singular microphone and everyone brings their own lawn chairs to set up around the stage.
“A lot of the bands we have back have helped us support this festival through the years, so a lot of them have been returning bands and then we have some new bands coming too,” Mike said. “We only do traditional bluegrass, the old-time traditional stuff.”
Lochwood, a Missoula band, features five men on five instruments — the bass, violin, guitar, banjo and mandolin — playing their own style of instrumental bluegrass. Pinegrass is another from Missoula returning to the festival.
The Montana Standard is a new band from Bozeman that Mike described as “traditional bluegrass at its best” on the Hardtimes festival Facebook page. Song Dog Serenade is returning for their second year all the way from Billings.
Then there’s Boise’s Dry Buck, Washington’s Kevin Pace Band, Oregon’s Ladd Canyon Ramblers and the new Kentucky Sky from Idaho Falls. A handful of other bands are coming from around Montana and Mike and Tari will play themselves.
They’re also featuring a Kids in Bluegrass event on Saturday and gospel Bluegrass on Sunday morning.
Mike has been fond of bluegrass his whole life and has been playing himself for over 50 years.
“I think it's the old-time tradition of it,” Mike said. “And the way it's really genuine music is not done by fancy computers and all that sort of stuff. You got your banjos and your mandolins and your fiddles, guitars and all that stuff.”