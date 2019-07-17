$399,000
Price reduced! One level living (with a shop) on a great 10+ acre view lot located just twenty minutes from Missoula! This home was custom built and designed by Gooden Construction for the current owners. The home features an open floor plan with lots of windows and light. The main level has a nice tile entry which opens to both the family room (which has vaulted ceilings) and the informal dining area. The kitchen has a lot of counter space, a breakfast bar and a nice pantry. The kitchen opens to both the dining area and a great room (which also has vaulted ceilings). The great room has a bay window, a beautiful custom petrified rock and wood gas fireplace, and a door which leads out to a concrete patio. The master bedroom is large, has a walk in closet and a master bathroom with two sins, a soaking tub,and a separate shower. There are two more large bedrooms, a second full bathroom, and a great mud/laundry room located just off the almost 900 sf attached heated garage! The home has nine foot interior walls throughout and vaulted and sloped ceilings and several bay windows in many places to give it extra height and character. The house has a beautiful covered wraparound front porch and a nice back deck to a fenced backyard with apple trees, a garden and very nice landscaping. The property also has a 576 sf heated detached shop with two rooms located just off the driveway and a 1000 gallon buried propane tank. The home is located on a 10.47 acre lot which has tremendous views. Subdivision of the lot is a possibility. This is truly a "Montana Dream" home!
For more information contact Mike Bryan
(406) 370-8734 | mike.bryan@bhhsmt.com
Mike Bryan is a broker who has been with Berkshire Hathaway Montana Properties since 2001. Mike is a graduate of Paxson Grade School, Hellgate High School and the University of Montana. Mike has an MBA from Columbia University in New York. Prior to returning to Missoula in 2001, Mike enjoyed an 18 year commercial banking career in Pittsburgh, Denver and Chicago. Mike was responsible for financing mergers and acquisitions for privately held companies as well as commercial real estate development for his clients.
On a personal level, Mike is very involved in the Missoula Community. Mike serves on the board of Habitat for Humanity and is a CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocate) for children in need. Mike was very active in the building of the Ronald McDonald House, serving on the board and as head of the Building Committee. Mike is a member of the University Congregational Church and Kiwanis. Mike loves Grizzly sports and playing basketball and golf.