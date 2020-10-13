Health & Aging: Is Your Family Ready to Cover the Costs?

Use these four questions as a guide to help you plan ahead for future medical and caregiving needs.

Most people don’t want to think about the health-related what-ifs that come with aging, let alone talk about them — especially with family. Nonetheless, that conversation is critical to have. Having a plan in place that you’ve put together as a family can free everyone up to focus on each other, instead of worrying about where the money will come from should you, or an aging parent or spouse, fall ill. “The best time to talk about these matters is before you need to,” notes Cynthia Hutchins, director of financial gerontology at Bank of America.

Below are four questions to help you start having these important family talks with your spouse, your children, your parents and your siblings. Use them to share your expectations with your family. Consult your financial advisor about ways to prepare financially for the healthcare costs that may occur. And keep talking as years go by and circumstances change. While no one can know the future, being prepared for what might come next can make the road ahead easier.

1. Where will the money come from?