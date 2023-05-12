Frenchtown beat Mission 11-1 in five innings Wednesday. Kellen Klimpel and Carter Anciaux both drove in two runs, while Anciaux and Silas Zetterberg held Mission to one hit apiece.

Four Florence pitchers combined to throw a one-hitter in a 10 -0 home win over Plains in five innings Wednesday. Jake Roth homered and had three RBIs.

Columbia Falls scored an 18-4 road win over Stevensvfflein six innings Wednesday. Josiah Kilman and Trey Rice both had two RBIs for the Wildcats. Five pitchers combined to hold the Yellowjackets to five hits.