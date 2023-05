Mira Corum went 3-for4 with two doubles, seven RBIs and three runs scored in Ronan's 20-3 road win over Browning on Thursday. Tyariah Morigeau was 4-for -4 with three doubles, three RBIs and four runs scored for Ronan.

In the second game of the doubleheader, Ronan posted a 15-0 win over Browning in three innings. Kaydynce Santos had three RBIs, while Morigeau and Hailey Flakes both drove in two. Morigeau threw a three inning one hitter.