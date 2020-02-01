High winds wreak havoc across western Montana, but temps break records

Mother Nature caused some literal whiplash across western Montana Saturday, first teasing people with spring-like record-breaking warmth, then whipping the region with winds that flipped a semi-truck and downed power-lines, leading to outages and road closures.

A 100 mph gust was recorded at Point 6 above Snowbowl, at an elevation of 7,897 feet on Saturday, while the top of Mount Sentinel saw a 96 mph gust at 1:30 p.m., said Bob Nester of the National Weather Service.

Gusts of up to 93 mph, and sustained winds at 60 mph, had all three chair lifts at Snowbowl shut down by noon.

Snowbowl owner Brad Morris said all three will be operating tomorrow morning, so long as the weather permits it.

In the valleys, Missoula saw peak gusts of 56 mph, while winds of 51 mph were recorded in Bonner, 55 mph in Stevensville, and 47 mph in Kalispell, Nester said.

Temperatures likewise climbed Saturday, all the way to 60 degrees in Missoula, setting a record for January and February both, Nester said.