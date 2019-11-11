$595,000
Amazing refinished home in Orchard Homes. Open floor plan w Chef's kitchen with Thermador appliances, custom cabinets, quartz counters, instant hot/cold water dispenser with reverse osmosis water. Master bedroom vaulted ceiling, mini split heat and AC. Master bath marble tile floor, air bath soaker tub, four shower heads, Moen digital shower valve, heated towel bar. Main floor oak hardwood floors. Full finished basement w oak staircase. Three stall garage/shop (48 X 35), 10 X 10 automatic doors, in floor boiler heat, 1/2 bath with laundry hook-ups, full length trough drain. Exterior has underground sprinklers, cement board siding, large deck, spa hot tub, stubbed for outdoor BBQ. 8 X 10 studio with mini split heat-AC, garden shed, garden space, custom built chicken coop and greenhouse. Call Joanne or your agent today to see this home.
Joanne’s approach to real estate is much more that experience and education. Her fun and dynamic personality serves to put her clients at ease. In fact, people working with Joanne often move quickly from being clients to being friends. Many individuals who have gone through the process of buying or selling a home with Joanne at their side have commented on her honest and straightforward manner. They also note that her professionalism and compassion together provide peace of mind during a sometimes-tumultuous process. Of course it never hurts to add a great sense of humor to the mix! This combination of qualities is what allows Joanne to TURN YOUR DREAMS INTO AN ADDRESS – enjoyably.
Joanne.Petelin@BHHSMT.com | (406) 240-3409