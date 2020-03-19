Hunter, bowhunter ed classes temporarily suspended

Due to health concerns for students and volunteers, Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks is postponing all hunter and bowhunter education classes that are scheduled through March 30, at which point FWP will reassess the situation.
Because of the potential spread of COVID-19, several schools and other public buildings where hunter education classes are held have been closed to after-hours use.
Over the course of the next two weeks FWP staff in coordination with state officials will assess the risk of the potential spread of COVID-19. Once it is deemed safe, FWP will schedule new classes.
For more information about hunter and bowhunter education classes and schedules, contact your regional FWP office.