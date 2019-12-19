Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks (FWP) is seeking public input on hunting season proposals for the 2020-21 seasons through Jan. 22. Proposals are available for review and comment online, and FWP will hold public meetings throughout the state to provide information and take public input.
In west-central Montana’s Region 2, FWP will host nine public meetings:
Jan. 7: Missoula, Doubletree Hotel, 100 Madison St., 7 p.m.
Jan. 8: Lincoln, Lambkins Café, 460 Main St., 6 p.m.
Jan. 9: Hamilton, Bitterroot River Inn, 139 Bitterroot Plaza Drive, 6 p.m.
Jan. 13: Drummond, Community Hall, 52 East Broad St., 6 p.m.
Jan. 13: Superior, High School multi-purpose room, 410 Arizona Ave., 7 p.m.
Jan. 14: Philipsburg, Granite County Museum, 135 S. Sansome St., 6 p.m.
Jan. 15: Ovando School Gym, 108 Birch St., 6 p.m.
Jan. 16: Anaconda, Metcalf Center, 115 Pennsylvania, 6 p.m.
Jan. 20: Deer Lodge Community Center, 416 Cottonwood Ave., 6 p.m.
FWP Region 2 points out that meetings will not be held in Darby, Seeley Lake, Lubrecht or Helmville this year. “We hope those who have attended these meetings in the past will be able to go to Hamilton, Ovando or Lincoln this year instead,” said Mike Thompson, FWP Region 2 Wildlife Manager. “You are also invited to contact your local biologist and comment online.”
Hunting season dates and structures are adopted biennially for most game species. In Region 2, FWP’s proposed changes include adjustments in elk shoulder seasons in those districts where shoulder seasons (early and late hunting seasons) have occurred in the past.
The Montana Fish and Wildlife Commission approved tentative proposals at its Dec. 5 meeting, and a complete list of proposed changes can be viewed online at fwp.mt.gov/hunting under “Opportunity for Public Comment.” Comments can be submitted in the following ways:
• Verbally at season setting meetings held around the state
• Online at fwp.mt.gov/hunting
• Emailed to fwpwld@mt.gov.
• In writing, mailed to FWP Wildlife Division, PO Box 200701, Helena, MT 59620-0701.
All comments must be submitted by 5 p.m. on Jan. 22. The Commission will review comments and adopt final regulations at its next meeting on Feb. 6, in Helena.