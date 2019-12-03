Attitude is a little thing that makes a BIG difference." Mary Trochmann is a 2nd generation Missoula native who has been working in the real estate business since the fall of 1999 and has been licensed since July of 2002. She started her real estate career as a licensed assistant to Gary and Cynthia Bryan for several years, taking a plethora of knowledge and experience with her when she became an independent agent. She is honest, attentive to your personal needs, and has a great attitude. Her professional integrity, strong work ethic, excellent communication skills, attention to detail and her overall love of helping people, both in and out of real estate, are just some of the additional bonuses of having Mary as your real estate agent.
SERVICES
Mary's understanding and compassionate nature as well as her depth of real estate knowledge are evident in her innate ability to assist everyone from the first-time home buyer to the well-seasoned investor. She specializes in all aspects of residential real estate as well as bare land and lot sales. Her main goal is always to provide the highest level of service to her clients.
CREDENTIALS
-Member, National Association of REALTORS®
-Member, Montana Association of REALTORS®
-Member, Missoula Association of REALTORS®
-Graduate REALTORS® Institute (GRI)
-Accredited Buyer's Representative (ABR)
-Workforce Housing Specialist (WHS)
-Short Sales & Foreclosures Resource (SFR)
-Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices eCertified®
INVOLVEMENT
-Planning board GRI (2007,2008)
-Leadership Missoula 26 graduate
-Chair of Gillespie/Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Montana Real Estate Foundation
-Member, Knowledge Services Committee of the MOR
-Member/Planning Coordinator of Leadership High School
PERSONAL
During her free time you are bound to find Mary doing what she loves best, spending time with her husband Scott and her amazing son Kade. Together they enjoy being outdoors camping, fishing, boating, floating, going to Flathead lake and attending Griz sports. Mary's other passions in life include: reading, photography, traveling and most importantly spending time with family and friends.
For all of your Real Estate needs, contact Mary Trochmann
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Montana Properties
Mary.Trochmann@BHHSMT.com | 406-360-0308