Jeff Gardner talks Wednesday about the apartment he's lived in for the last 20 years on South Fourth Street East and the proposed condominium project that would replace the building and five other historic homes. The owner is requesting the City Council rezone the properties to build a four story, 48-unit condo project with underground parking.
Robyn Windham stitches one of the embroidery pieces for her DGAF Embroidery business last week in Missoula. Windham's embroidery with a feminist and irreverent streak has taken off with its mix of empowerment and humor.
Jonathan Marquis, a University of Montana graduate, spends his winters in Arizona and the summer in western Montana, where he logs a significant amount of time on trails. Many of those trails lead to glaciers or mountaintops with views of glaciers, and the purpose of many of those long hauls is to make art. In August, Marquis let a reporter tag along on a less arduous trip to Grinnell Glacier in Glacier National Park, where he demonstrated how he makes cyanotypes on site. The images are designed to encourage people to think about climate change and nature as an entity unto itself worth caring for.
Trinity Valyent, a recent graduate of Bozeman High School, spent hours every week in the school's College and Career Center applying for scholarships and financial aid and navigating the website of Montana State University, where she plans to study criminology. Not all high school students in Montana have access to the same level of resources when planning for college.
Tonya Lew and Bryon Clark talk in March of 2018 about barely making the deadline for paying the property tax on their mobile home in Missoula before it would go up for auction along with nearly 200 others for being delinquent. The couple said working minimum-wage jobs and running on a tight budget makes it hard to factor in the property tax bill.
You’re probably inundated with lists this time of year — best books/movies/songs of 2019, most significant events, best holiday recipes — but I sure hope you’re enjoying the “Fave Five” lists that have been running for the last week in the Missoulian of reporters’ favorite stories and the photographers’ favorite images.
Local news has taken a hard, hard hit in the last few years, and I feel as though I bring that up in every other newsletter. But reviewing these stories makes me grateful all over again for the journalism being done at the Missoulian.
Reading over them, I was struck by the blend of hard-hitting investigative stories that resulted in new laws; keen-eyed chronicles of the changes sweeping Missoula and western Montana, and a healthy dose of tales from around our region – stories that aren’t necessarily news, but prove compulsively readable nonetheless.
Because what’s not to love about Kim Briggeman’s tale of H.M. Kleinschmidt? Or, as Briggeman phrased it, “Who the heck was H.M. Kleinschmidt?” Only the guy who recorded the lowest-ever recorded temperature reading in the Lower 48 — 70 below on Rogers Pass the night of Jan. 20, 1954 — that’s who. Turns out Kleinschmidt also was a serial arsonist and wrote a groundbreaking book on then-deeply closeted gay culture called “They Walk in Shadow.” Oh, and his manufacture of rubber bumpers in California saw him named the Bay Area Reporter’s Promotional Genius of the Year in 1971. I read every word of that story, and I’ll bet you did, too.
Matt Neuman, the new guy on the Missoulian block, turned a fresh eye on the Maclay Bridge controversy, including the fact that a school bus — like the ones that cross the bridge four times each school day — loaded with children would exceed the bridge’s weight limit. Readers sat up and took note. And he’s following the saga of the historic brick houses on South Fourth Street East —unicorns in terms of their affordable rent — on the banks of the Clark Fork, a site proposed for a big condo development and a parking garage.
Laura Scheer isn’t new to the Missoulian — she’s ably shepherded stories into print for years — but recently switched to reporting as part of the Entertainer staff. One of her favorites, and mine, too, was about Robyn Windham’s DGAF (Don’t Give A — and you can figure out the rest) feminist embroidery business. It posed a bit of a challenge in terms of finding embroidered sayings that were fit to print: Laura chose to describe an image of a wine bottle opener that said “Screw it.”
Being an arts writer in Montana means more than just going to any of our ever-increasing number of music venues. One of Entertainer Editor Cory Walsh’s favorite stories saw him hiking to Grinnell Glacier in Glacier National Park, where artist Jonathan Marquis makes cyanotopes, photographic process in which objects on treated paper create ghostly outlines on a blue backdrop. Marquis hopes his images spur people to think about climate change. Reporter Patrick Reilly likewise trekked to Glacier to follow scientists studying the use of drones to predict avalanches.
So many great stories by a small but mighty staff — Seaborn Larson’s work on the long and terrible night following the March shooting spree that killed one man and grievously wounded three other people, including Montana Highway Patrol Trooper Wade Palmer; environmental reporter Eve Byron’s chronicles of the rebuilding of Sperry Chalet; education reporter Cameron Evans’ part in our Troubled Kids, Troubled System series that saw laws changed to better protect children in for-profit programs for troubled youth.
Speaking of laws being changed, in Monday’s paper business reporter David Erickson lists among his favorites this story that spurred the Legislature to exempt the oldest, least valuable mobile homes from property taxes — another example of journalism resulting in protections for vulnerable people. Look for more of Erickson’s reporting, not just in our daily and Sunday paper, but in a forthcoming quarterly special section focusing on Missoula’s business community.
Now-City Editor Keila Szpaller didn’t tag this story as one of her Fave Five while she was still a reporter, but it’s one of mine: a look at Missoula’s bridges and the ways they connect our community.
And, finally, one of my personal perennial favorites, the collection of images by the Missoulian’s formidably talented photo staff. You can view all the articles by searching “Fave Five” on the Missoulian site. I hope you’ve enjoyed these outstanding stories as much as I have and, as always, thanks for supporting local news. Happy New Year!
Cliff jumping into the Blackfoot
Miss Montana
Hungry ducks
Missoula Public Library
Arlee Celebration
Missoula half marathon
Jace Mannix
Fall Gathering
Griz game
Miss Montana prepares for flight
Missoula Osprey
Jerry Louie-McGee
Black bear in the Rattlesnake
Bitterroot Mountain Range
Getting ready for D-Day
Missoula Corgi Meetup
Universal Revival Church
Anniversary
Haley Morton and her son Keelyn
Construction puppy
Trees killed by the Rice Ridge fire
Weather moves over the Mission Range
Yellow roses
Tomy Parker
Retired flag
Hunting
Driving cattle to pasture
Plowing Going-to-the-Sun road
Dragon boating
Marsha Hamilton
Bernice Ende
Oxbow Cattle Company
Lightning strikes
Osprey chick
Bitterroot Time Trial track meet
A near miss at the park
Hellgate players
Griz game
Katharine Berkoff
Ceramics class
County radio
Bobby Hauck
Hellgate vs. Sentinel
Griz game
New citizens
Missoula Festival of Remembrance
Roundabout mural
Early snow in September
