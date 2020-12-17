It takes a village

To my colleagues working in long term care communities throughout the state of Montana, and throughout the nation, kudos to you all! It amazes me that we have not thrown in the towel by this time, because the stress generated by the ongoing scrutiny coming from those on the ‘outside’ has been overwhelming, as well as incredibly disheartening. Sadly, it seems as if those entities put into place to guide us through times such as these have instead turned into policing agencies, pointing out everything we are doing wrong, and things we should have or could have done better. Complaints stemming from disgruntled staff and/or family members are like fiery darts thrown in a darkened tavern, where the names and faces of the accusers are hidden from sight, but the arrows sting, nonetheless. Still, we persist in showing up with a ready smile on our face in an effort to offer reassurance, guidance, and support to our residents, and to the team members who work alongside us from day to day, in spite of the ongoing lack of shift coverage and our ever-increasing workload. It seems that most have forgotten that infection control has always been, and always will be be a significant part of what we do when providing direct care to the residents residing in our settings. To those who continue to scrutinize, cast blame, and hurl accusations at the communities who have had outbreaks of COVID, your condemnation is unwarranted and downright cruel. If the world cannot contain this virus, then why the ongoing expectation that long term care facilities should be able to? In a perfect world, we would sequester all those who come in and out of our communities to provide direct care and support for our beloved residents, but unfortunately, this is not a perfect world, and so our caregiving teams, nursing staff, therapists and dieticians continue to do their utmost to stay healthy, to act with prudence, and to practice caution when out and about, lest they bring the dreaded COVID back into the workplace. I can honestly say that I have never been more proud and grateful for my team than I am this year. So many have given up so much to provide compassionate continuity of care for our residents here, and I have witnessed more selfless acts of benevolence and integrity than I could ever hope to count in this lifetime. And so, for those of you who have had the courage to continue showing up to work each day to offer a kind word, a gentle touch, and unending emotional support in the face of great adversity, apprehension, and uncertainty, or simply to be present with a dying resident during their final moments here in this earthly realm, well done! It takes an extraordinary soul to offer unconditional love, acceptance and above all, patience, all of which most often goes unnoticed by the powers that be. Despite the onslaught of negativity and censure from those who could never walk in your shoes, do not forget that you most assuredly make a difference in the lives of those entrusted to your care. And how blessed and fortunate are those of us who have been called to serve this population of elderly, frail and infirm, for we know that the daily blessings of acting on their behalf far outweigh the challenges of the past several months. To all of you who serve alongside me in long term care…Village, Riverside, Hillside, Auberge, The Springs, Senior Village Residence, Edgewood Vista, Rosetta, Missoula Health and Rehab, and all others I have not room to mention here, I wish you peace, joy, and rest this Christmas season, but most of all, I commend you for all you do without ever expecting anything in return.