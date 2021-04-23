Joy
She is a shy violet, but once she gets used to a person, she can be a lovey dove. She... View on PetFinder
The workers are continuing to protest despite losing their jobs.
We've probably got three times more work than we've ever had," said Missoula homebuilder Dave Edgell. "Our supply issues are getting serious."
Resting with his back against a tree, a bloodied and dazed Carl Mock called 911 after being severely mauled by a 410-pound male grizzly bear on Thursday.
"It's happening under the radar. A lot of those are cash transactions. So (apartments) that people have been living in affordably are going to get bought up."
Nellie Desjarlais, 20, has been charged with three felony counts of criminal endangerment, punishable by up to 10 years in Montana State Prison for each count.
Officers arrived at about 8:30 a.m. to a Ford F-350 that had rolled over at mile marker 125.
A Missoula man will have to register as a level two sex offender for exposing his genitals to women on two separate occasions on Kelly Island in 2019.
Montana's Coronavirus Relief Fund grant programs opened on May 7, 2020 and have distributed tens of millions of dollars to businesses and nonprofits throughout Montana.
Two Big Sky High School grads decided they were tired of seeing huge piles of garbage in the forests around Missoula, so they formed a nonprofit to attack the problem.
A Missoula man pleaded not guilty on Monday to allegations of exposing a child to methamphetamine.