Kelsey Twite’s Listings

4555 Christian Drive, Missoula, MT 59803
$507,000
MLS #21917680
Beautiful New Construction Home built by Twite Brother's Construction. 1,795 sqft finished on the main level & another 1,795 sqft in the unfinished basement. 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms on the main floor. Huge laundry room with folding counter space, granite countertops throughout the entire house, a/c central air, fireplace, covered patio in front & covered porch out back, fully landscaped with underground sprinklers. Vaulted ceilings throughout the living room. 9ft ceilings on the main floor & 8 ft ceiling in the basement. This house is absolutely beautiful!
4515 Christian Drive, Missoula, MT 59803
$505,000
MLS #21917681
New Construction Home built by Hughes Construction. 1,801 sqft on the main level & 1,821 sqft in the unfinished basement. 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms on the main floor. Big Laundry room, granite countertops throughout, space for a mudroom off the garage, a/c central air, covered patio out back, fully landscaped with underground sprinklers. Vaulted ceilings throughout the living room. 9ft ceilings on the main floor & 8ft ceiling in the basement. Come check out this beautiful home!
7005 Jenaya Court, Missoula, MT 59803
$349,900
MLS #21915683
Beautiful single level, new construction, 3 bed, 2 full bath home with an attached double car garage. Sits on a 8,686 sqft lot with 1,302 sqft of living space. 10ft ceilings in the living room & 9ft in the bedrooms. Granite countertops, a $20,000 retaining wall in the backyard, fully landscaped with underground sprinklers, a/c central air, a fireplace and it's one of Linda Vista's few single level homes.
Lot 2 Lower Miller Creek Road, Missoula, MT 59803
$258,000
MLS #21914798
This is the newest phase of Linda Vista. Beautiful lot with views overlooking Missoula Valley and The Bitterroot River. Lot 2 is 1.19 acres & has all the infrastructure in place, ready to start building your new home. These views are gorgeous!
Lot 3 Lower Miller Creek Road, Missoula, MT 59803
$258,000
MLS #21914801
This is the newest phase of Linda Vista. Beautiful lot with views overlooking Missoula Valley and The Bitterroot River. Lot 3 is 0.96 acres & has all the infrastructure in place, ready to start building your new home. These views are gorgeous!
Lot 4 Lower Miller Creek Road, Missoula, MT 59803
$258,000
MLS #21914803
This is the newest phase of Linda Vista. Beautiful lot with views overlooking the Missoula Valley and The Bitterroot River. Lot 4 is 0.94 acres & has all the infrastructure in place, ready to start building your new home. These views are gorgeous!
40106 Majestic Court, Polson, MT 59860
$65,000
MLS #21913526
Beautiful Lot overlooking Flathead Lake, The Mission Mountains and Polson. This sloped lot is ready to build on- with community sewer, community water, and power. Stone Wall Estates welcomes you with gardens, creeks and water features throughout the subdivision.
