Kelsey Twite’s Listings

7005 Jenaya Court, Missoula, MT 59803

$349,900

MLS #21915683

Beautiful single level, new construction, 3 bed, 2 full bath home with an attached double car garage. Sits on a 8,686 sqft lot with 1,302 sqft of living space. 10ft ceilings in the living room & 9ft in the bedrooms. Granite countertops, a $20,000 retaining wall in the backyard, fully landscaped with underground sprinklers, a/c central air, a fireplace and it's one of Linda Vista's few single level homes.

Lot 2 Lower Miller Creek Road, Missoula, MT 59803

$258,000

MLS #21914798

This is the newest phase of Linda Vista. Beautiful lot with views overlooking Missoula Valley and The Bitterroot River. Lot 2 is 1.19 acres & has all the infrastructure in place, ready to start building your new home. These views are gorgeous!

Lot 3 Lower Miller Creek Road, Missoula, MT 59803

$258,000

MLS #21914801