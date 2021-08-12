Kit Kat
Kit Kat is a demure older guy. He has a buddy named Cloudy who he can't imagine living without. He... View on PetFinder
Related to this story
Most Popular
Saying UM fostered a toxic environment where women were discriminated and retaliated against, the four plaintiffs describe treatment from the university they say is part of the “good ‘ol boys’ club.”
Barber is 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs 140 lbs. with green eyes and red hair. She was last seen wearing a black tank top and black ripped jeans.
Thirty-eight commenters spoke on the issue of masking in the district, with 24 in favor of universal masking and 14 expressing opposition.
Police said it appears the man was experiencing hallucinations and had been shooting at people who did not exist.
- Updated
VIRGINIA CITY — For a time, blood stained the boardwalk outside the Pioneer Bar in Virginia City.
A new brewery is opening in Missoula, a new food truck pod is starting up and an anonymous donor gave $50,000 to an affordable housing nonprofit.
Western Montana’s fires could be slightly dampened if expected rain falls Saturday night and into Sunday.
- Updated
A relative has identified three people killed in the fiery crash of a small plane in southeastern Minnesota as a surgeon from Omaha, Nebraska, and two of his family members from Montana.
The Montana Highway Patrol published its annual report on July 29 outlining major trends in crash patterns and drug seizures across the state in 2020, including 4,556 fentanyl pills seized on Montana roadways.
Western Montana’s fire season really got started back in May, if new research about wildfire management turns out right.