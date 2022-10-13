Lake County House District 12

Sterling James Laudon

Email at sterling.laudon@gmail.com | Facebook page: facebook.com/SterlingLaudon/

Political party: Democrat

Birth date and age: July 21, 1986, age 36

Home: Polson, MT

Occupation: Public defender

Family: Wife, Sarah Weaver

Education: Law degree from the University of Montana School of Law; BA in political science from the University of British Columbia – Vancouver; High School, Billings Senior High.

Past employment: U.S. Senate – Senate Finance Committee from September 2012 – March 2013; Senator Baucus from March 2013 – April 2014; Social Security Advisory Board from April 2014 – February 2017; Office of the State Public Defender in Polson from September 2019 to present.

Military: N/A

Political experience: This is my first time as a candidate.

1) The Montana Legislature will likely be deciding what to do with a revenue surplus of more than $1 billion. Tell us what you think should be done.

The Montana Legislature should provide tax relief to low-income and middle-class families to offset skyrocketing housing costs. Housing prices have nearly doubled in Polson in the past couple years. For renters, there is a huge shortage of rental property available, meaning rents have also increased.

Additional funding should be directed toward education. This means both increasing teacher salaries and keeping tuition down at our local universities and community colleges.

2) Should access to abortion remain a right in Montana? Would you allow abortion medication to be shipped by mail to Montana addresses?

Reproductive rights are crucial to gender and economic equality. Reproductive freedom is access to affordable health care options for everyone, including birth control, abortion care, infertility treatment and post-partum care. Reproductive rights also include supporting parents who work throughout pregnancy, and parents who work while raising families. All Montanans should have the right to independence and privacy in making personal medical decisions with their health care providers — not the government.

3) Montana public schools, particularly schools in rural areas, are experiencing teacher shortages. What should the state response be? Is there way to get these public schools staffed up?

Montana teachers make on average $6,000 less than teachers in surrounding states. The MT QELA program is a good recruitment and retention aid for rural schools. Studies show that salary, stress, safety and health issues contribute to teacher shortages. States can apply federal ARPA and SLFRF recovery funds to invest in a multi-faceted approach to educator retention: providing salary increases and bonuses; hiring permanent school substitutes; hiring more support staff. Teacher recruitment and retention can also be improved with residency and mentoring programs, creating positive working conditions and culture, and a focus on greater teacher support and development.

4) Montana’s state-run psychiatric hospital is $17 million over budget and 45% of its staff positions are vacant. Four patients died at the hospital between October 2021 and February 2022, after which a female patient was badly injured from an assault by a male patient. The federal government will no longer pay for services at the hospital. How does the Legislature stabilize this hospital and the state’s mental health programs?

To regain federal funding, the State Hospital needs to prove it can operate safely. This can only happen if the state pays well enough to recruit and retain staff. As someone who works in the criminal justice system, the greatest failing of our current system is that people with mental illness are often held in jail until they can be evaluated at the State Hospital. People with mental illness often wait six or seven months until an opening becomes available. Losing federal funding is a huge blow to the state’s budget that needs to be remedied.

5) Name one issue of your choosing and tell us what you’re going to do about it.

Lake County needs state funding for a DUI treatment court. The state spends a huge amount of its budget on incarceration, a costly and ineffective way to reduce drinking and driving. In Lake County, we have a successful drug treatment court that provides life-changing support to people struggling with drug addiction. A DUI court would target a similar set of issues related to alcohol. Humans are social creatures and it’s hard to beat addiction without a group of people supporting you and holding you accountable. A DUI court would provide that support and make our community safer.

Linda Reksten, R

Did not respond.