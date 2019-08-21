LAST BEST OUTDOORS FEST 2019 TO TAKE PLACE IN MISSOULA: SHOWCASING AND CELEBRATING MONTANA’S OUTDOOR RECREATION ECONOMY
Montana Jobs & the Outdoors: Highlighting the Blackfoot Clearwater Stewardship Act
(Missoula, Mont.) – Business for Montana’s Outdoors, Montana Wilderness Association, the Montana Wildlife Federation and The Wilderness Society today announced the third annual Last Best Outdoors Fest will take place in Missoula on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at Caras Park and the Wilma Theatre.
This year’s theme is “Montana Jobs and the Outdoors: Highlighting the Blackfoot Clearwater Stewardship Act.” Senator Jon Tester, who recently reintroduced the Blackfoot Clearwater Stewardship Act, will serve as a keynote speaker along with additional headline speakers to be announced in the coming weeks.
Last Best Outdoors Fest showcases and celebrates the role our public lands play in generating more than $7 billion for Montana and supporting 71,000 Montana jobs and counting.
The event will include the release of research focused on the economic impact of Montana’s public lands as well as a substantive business panel discussion at the Wilma Theatre beginning at 3 p.m.
Following the panel discussion, live music with Russ Nasset and the Revelators will kick off at 5 p.m. at Caras Park followed by headliner Jackson Holte and the Highway Patrol. Food trucks, craft beer, and booths featuring outdoor recreation businesses and organizations will be on display.
The Last Best Outdoors Fest is free and open to the public thanks to the support of the host organizations along with REI and Patagonia. The first 500 guests will receive a free LBOF 2019 commemorative cup. For more information visit: www.lastbestoutdoorsfest.com
Last Best Outdoors Fest September 4, 2019
3 – 3:30 p.m. – Business for Montana’s Outdoors welcome, Headwaters Economics releases research on the impact of public lands on Montana’s economy, Wilma Theatre
3:30 - 4:30 p.m. - Business panel discussion at the Wilma Theatre: “Montana Jobs & the Outdoors: Highlighting the Blackfoot Clearwater Stewardship Act.” Discussion moderated by Senator Jon Tester.
5 – 8 p.m. - Caras Park Pavilion, Live Music beginning with Russ Nasset & the Revelators followed by Jackson Holte & the Highway Patrol; keynote speakers to be announced in the coming weeks.
Food trucks, craft beer garden and featured outdoor recreation businesses and organizations
Blackfoot Clearwater Stewardship Act Background:
For more than a decade, Montanans have worked together to create a lasting solution for public lands in the Blackfoot River watershed. That solution is the Blackfoot Clearwater Stewardship Act.
This bill will protect the Blackfoot River by permanently protecting its most important tributaries. It will also secure and expand outdoor recreation opportunities in the Blackfoot and Clearwater Valleys, as well as enhance timber production and forest restoration in and around Seeley Lake. More information here > > >