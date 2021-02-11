Lawmakers hear bill to expand tax credit limits for private schools

The state's top public education official, Superintendent of Public Instruction Elsie Arntzen, supported the bill. Arntzen said she backed the proposal because there was an "allowability for public schools to also embrace this."

"I do believe this is an opportunity for families as well," she said.

A fiscal note attached to the bill shows that about $23,000 in tax credits per year have been claimed by taxpayers that were then donated to the Student Scholarship Organization and the Innovative Education Program.

The fiscal note states that if the new bill is passed, it is expected that the $3 million cap in tax credits will be paid to the Student Scholarship Organizations alone. The cap would increase by 20% each year. The fiscal note further predicts that the bill would credit taxpayers about $24 million over the next four years.

Berglee said there is not a dedicated revenue funding stream that would replace money directed toward scholarship programs.

When asked why the bill would remove accountability measures such as standardized testing, Berglee said he was thinking of COVID-19 pods and "the kind of movements that we've seen to try and get kids into education."