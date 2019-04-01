The former president of the Missoula County Republican Women and its most recently elected president filed lawsuits against each other last week. Claims of libel and slander abound.
Vondene Kopetski, who started the Missoula County group in 2013 and served as its president through the end of 2016, last week sued the Montana Federation of Republican Women and Missoula County Republican Women's new president, Sarah Weber, along with a number of Republican women lawmakers.
The lawsuit, filed March 27 and first reported by the Missoula Current, alleges libel, slander, defamation and civil conspiracy were committed in ruining Kopetski's name since infighting broke out within the organization in 2017.
One day earlier, Weber similarly filed a civil suit against Kopetski, claiming Kopetski defamed her in an attempt to force her out of the Missoula County Republican Women as the group's "rightful leader."
Neither Kopetski nor Weber returned calls from the Missoulian on Monday seeking comment.
Kopetski's lawsuit also names Sen. Jennifer Fielder, R-Thompson Falls; Rep. Theresa Manzella, R-Hamilton; Flathead County Republican Women member Heidi Roedel; Edna Kent and Jane van Fossen. The suit also names Dave Weber, although the complaint doesn't allege any action on his part, as it does the other seven defendants.
Until last month, Kopetski was the subject of a separate lawsuit leveled against her by the Montana Federation of Republican Women and the Missoula County Republican Women, which sought to stop her from associating with the Missoula County outfit and return the funds withdrawn from the organization's bank account at the beginning of this conniption.
Weber — a Lake County resident, according to her lawsuit — was elected as president of the Missoula County women's club in late 2016, and subsequently sought to remove treasurer Jill Chapman, because Chapman reportedly had not consistently attended meetings. But members, including Kopetski, pushed back against the new president, who had not called a public meeting on the matter. In fact, Kopetski said at the time that Weber had stopped holding regular board meetings.
Kopetski and four members of the board subsequently held their own meeting, and reportedly voted to oust the new president. Earlier that morning, Chapman withdrew all the funds, $1,200, from the club's account.
In a 2017 Missoulian story, Kopetski said she consulted with law enforcement before the funds were removed from the club's account. She did so, she said, because of uncertainty over Weber's actions.
Weber's lawsuit, filed last week, alleges that in 2017 Kopetski spread "false, misleading and offensive," information about Weber. Particularly in emails to other members, Kopetski called Weber "erratic," "very disheveled, very hostile, very angry," among other things, with the intent of seeing the county club turn on its new president.
During that same time, according to Kopetski’s lawsuit, she was accused of misappropriating club funds, altering checks, and other unbecoming behavior in the lawsuit filed by the statewide and Missoula County club.
The Montana Federation of Republican Women put out a call for help litigating that case in August 2017 with an "Integrity Fund" set up on the organization's website.
A blog post summarized the allegations against Kopetski and Chapman. Those named in Kopetski's lawsuit solicited people to fund the state group's lawsuit against her, Kopetski alleges.
That lawsuit was dismissed in February, after presiding Judge Olivia Regier, of Dawson County District Court, ruled those groups couldn't sue Kopetski because they were not incorporated entities. Before the case was dismissed, Kopetski had filed counter-claims alleging libel, slander and defamation. Those counter-claims are now the basis of Kopetski's lawsuit filed last week.
Today, Kopetski remains chairman of the Missoula County GOP Central Committee.