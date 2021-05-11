Led by Zeke Boos, Missoula Loyola golf eyes delayed repeat with Class B divisionals on tap

Boos shot 135 combined in the two days and shot a strong 67 during a blustery day.

"It's pretty unbelievable," Matheny said Monday during a phone interview. "He is a phenomenal player but he works so incredibly hard at it so I feel like all the wins he's put up are well-deserved because of the effort he puts into his game."

The Loyola girls also took a win that day behind Bianca Graham's 215 and Morgan Neuman's 226, setting up both squads with some momentum.

Both teams practiced Monday with a nine-hole round to get some work in before driving out to Bigfork, and Matheny was pretty confident after seeing how her team looked.

Plus, the athletes sound like they are having fun.

"Even just watching them come off today, they played nine holes today, it's just a great team environment," she said. " ... What I love about it is, they are all just great friends. They are able to play and just have fun with each other."

During a season that could have been weird with pandemic precautions, weather cancellations and an entire season off, Matheny said her team has had some good luck.