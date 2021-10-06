Lee Enterprises Mountain West region
Owner Peter Lambros sent a short message to the Missoulian about why the popular eatery closed.
A Hellgate Elementary School teacher was taken into custody on charges of attempted sexual abuse of children and sexual abuse of children including possession of material.
About 100 UM students and community members gathered Tuesday to demand change and accountability in the university’s Alexander Blewett III School of Law.
The hospitals are getting National Guard support to help with the situation.
Here's some business news in the Missoula area:
The topic of face coverings in schools has become a polarized discussion at school board meetings across the state as COVID-19 cases began to …
- Updated
It was the early afternoon of June 17, 1876, when a bullet ripped through Cpt. Guy Henry’s cheek.
Missoula’s Rattlesnake neighborhood has a serious sloth of black bears rummaging about for any food the human residents have left unsecured this fall.
The owner of the Holiday Inn in downtown Missoula is planning to construct 28 luxury residences above the hotel along with a rooftop bar and a…
- Updated
Montana falls at Eastern Washington.