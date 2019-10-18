The fortunate visitor to Lee Metcalf National Wildlife Refuge might be treated to an unusual sight this fall.
The Bitterroot Valley’s first trumpeter swan cygnets born in the wild are now large enough to fly and have recently visited the pond right next to Wildfowl Lane near the refuge headquarters.
On a recent morning, several vehicles sporting camera lenses out their driver’s-side windows inched their way down the road as the cygnets and their parents traveled from one side of the pond to the other before taking flight.
About three-quarters the size of the adult birds, the cygnets are slowly losing their grayish feathers on their wings and body, but their heads are still dark.
The refuge manager, Tom Reed, said the swan family could choose to winter in the Bitterroot.
“The cygnets will stay with their parents up until about month or so before the two adult birds start initiating a nest this spring,” Reed said. “We do get trumpeter swans that winter here every year as long as some water remains open.”
Now that they have successfully reared cygnets at the refuge, Reed said the adult birds will likely home in on the same pond that they used last year.
Reed urges waterfowl hunters on the refuge and the surrounding area to be careful this year.
The biggest danger to the young swans right now comes from humankind. The young birds are naïve and will likely be flying low over the refuge and surrounding area. Last year, on four consecutive Saturdays, hunters illegally killed either a trumpeter or tundra swan on the refuge just north of Stevensville.
As a waterfowl hunter himself, Reed finds it hard to understand how that could happen.
“It’s very difficult for me to understand how someone might see them and think they are something that’s legally harvestable,” he said. “They don’t fly like a goose. They don’t look like a goose. They don’t sound like a goose. There is no swan hunting allowed in this part of the state and where it is legal, you have to have a permit.
“People need to know their waterfowl,” Reed said. “Regulations require it. The trouble for me is that if swans are getting shot, what else is getting shot out there?”
The cygnets are the first documented wild trumpeter swans hatched in the Bitterroot Valley since restoration efforts started decades ago to bring the birds back from the brink of extinction in the lower 48 states.
In the waterfowl world, swans are known for their longevity.
“In captivity, they have lived up to 33 years,” Reed said. “While I don’t think in the wild they typically get that old, they are such a long-lived species that you lose quite a resource when one dies young.”
If one or both of the cygnets are female, they might return to the Bitterroot four years from now when it’s their turn to breed.
“There could be cygnets here in the Bitterroot for years to come,” Reed said.