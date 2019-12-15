December, especially the latter part of the month, traditionally is a slow time in the news business. News organizations tend to lean heavily on “evergreens” — a term for stories that have no particular time element.
This year, not so much.
The news out of Washington, D.C., of course, would grab headlines any time of year. But things happening here in Missoula can give Washington a run for its money.
Reporter Matt Neuman wrote of a clash between Missoula old and new looming on South Fourth Street East, where a real estate agent wants to raze small historic (and affordable) homes in favor of a four-story upscale condo building with a 70-car parking garage, something that would radically change the neighborhood’s character and is emblematic of so many transformations in the Garden City.
Patrick Reilly, who covers higher education, discovered that a finalist who interviewed last week to head the Maureen and Mike Mansfield Center at the University of Montana recently had accepted a different job – in India. The candidate, Kenneth Holland, told Reilly that “I certainly intend to take the job if nothing more desirable comes up. … I have applied to a number of positions, and the search process is continuing.”
We’ve got our share of seasonal stories, of course, including the ever-popular Tuba Christmas concert, now in its 30th year, and the 11th year of the Santa Socks drive, which this year drew donations of 1,000 treat-stuffed socks for area veterans, both stories by arts and entertainment reporter Laura Scheer.
Missoulians like their beer – we in the newsroom have noted that any story with “beer” in the headline draws a large audience – and this native Delawarean was particularly pleased to read Scheer’s reporting on the fact that Delaware’s Dogfish Head brews will once again be imported from the Diamond State to the Treasure State.
There isn’t much else I miss about the East Coast, beyond an occasional yen for fresh seafood – something that can now be met by Mission Valley Shrimp, which raises shrimp in Charlo. Who knew? Missoulian readers, that’s who, thanks to business reporter’s David Erickson’s reporting.
The Grizzlies’ loss to Weber State in Friday’s quarterfinal game was tough, of course. But I “watched” that game, as I did most others, via sportswriter Frank Gogola’s tweets (@FrankGogola), and remain in awe of his ability to tweet like a maniac, and then turn around and write compelling game analysis.
Finally, not all of the news is new. Kim Briggeman’s weekly Missoula Rewound, a look back through the Missoulian archives, is always fascinating, but I found this week’s story on Kate Colvin especially poignant. Briggeman came across her name while searching for Christmas-themed fodder, and followed the mentions of Colvin in the Missoulian from that first recital of Jingle Bells as a 10-year-old, all the way through old age. She wasn’t famous, but like so many people led a quietly extraordinary life. I hope you appreciate her story, and all of the others, as much as I did.
And, as always, thanks for supporting local news.