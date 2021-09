The Missoulian and leftists in general are obsessed with using euphemisms. They use euphemisms for almost everything.

So now you have a new one to be added to so many that are silly. "The Unhoused," so what is an unhoused person? I believe that you mean, homeless, due to mental illness, alcoholism, drug addiction, criminal record, or a combination of the above. Changing their title is going to change reality, what foolishness. The "unhoused" is absurd.