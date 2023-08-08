We face a pivotal mayoral election with multiple compelling candidates. Research and personal experience in leadership have me committed to Jordan Hess.

The moment election season started, Hess knocked on my door, wanting to learn what I care about, sharing his values and clearly detailing his work on behalf of our community.

I’m impressed by Jordan's breadth of experience on a broad range of issues and his work directly addressing many of them. Hess was a knowledgeable leader in creating Missoula's Affordable Housing Trust Fund. And he has crucial expertise beyond housing. He's championed introducing electric buses; promoted equity through Missoula's JEDI initiative and recently, as mayor, Jordan instituted measures reducing Missoula’s carbon footprint.

On City Council, Jordan was part of much of the valuable progress made in the last decade, including particularly the purchase of our water system. We own our water and have a more efficient, cost-effective and accountable water utility today as a result of Jordan staying the difficult course.

That all three Missoula County commissioners have endorsed Mayor Hess is significant. Jordan's ability to collaborate and cooperate in favor of the common good benefits all of Missoula. Please join me in supporting Jordan Hess for mayor.

Nancy Dunne Byington,

Missoula