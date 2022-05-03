 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter to the editor: What will you do about climate?

The climate is changing too fast. Earth needs a little help, yo. Jill and Greg Mueth know this — they wrote a letter to the editor and it got published. What do you think we should do? Regulations? Incentives? How about a price on carbon pollution? That uses a light touch from government to align what is best for business with what can be done to take us where we need to be by 2030 and beyond. The marketplace picks the winners, not the government. Jill and Greg wrote a letter to the editor. What will you do? Tell your congressmen to fix this and to fix it with a market based solution. Or are y’all just waiting for the medicine man?

Walter Rowntree,

Kalispell

