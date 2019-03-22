Lewis & Clark Neighborhood Open House!
621 Livington Avenue, Missoula
Sunday March 24, from 1:00-3:00pm
You’re invited to visit this adorable 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath home in the Lewis & Clark neighborhood! Enjoy all the amenities plus all the charm of an older home. Arched doorways, fantastic built-ins, and beautiful hardwood floors. Complete with fenced yard, AC, garage AND storage shed. Beautifully remodeled kitchen. New roof – 2009, New windows upstairs – 2010, Kitchen remodel – 2010, Upstairs bathroom remodel – 2010, New carpet downstairs – 2012, Underground water sprinklers – 2012, Hardwood floors refinished – 2012, Gutters – 2012, Shed on property – 2012, New furnace and AC installed – 2014, New fence – 2014, Call Mike Nugent (406) 531-1802 today!!
Mike Nugent is a life-long Missoulian with strong family ties to the Missoula community and the state of Montana. Mike and his assistant Jill Ubinger have a strong commitment to helping you find exactly what you are looking for in Western Montana.