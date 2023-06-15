Visit theroxytheater.org for up-to-date screen times.

Opening

‘Lynch/Oz’

Toto, I’ve got a feeling we’re not on Mulholland Drive anymore. David Lynch is one of the most influential filmmakers of all time, and I’m not just saying that because he was born in Missoula. This documentary tracks the themes of his films while exploring his lifelong obsession with 1939’s “The Wizard of Oz.” Directed by Alexandre O. Philippe. Opening Friday, June 16.

‘Moon Garden’

After slipping into a coma following a terrible accident, a young girl finds herself in a darkly surreal nightmare world where she’s being chased by a horrible monster that wants to eat her tears. Not Rated, but based on the description of this film, probably not for kiddos. Stars Haven Lee Harris, Audie Duke and Brionne Davis. Opening Friday, June 16.

‘Back to the Future’ (1985)

You’re in high school. You love skateboarding, playing the electric guitar and your only friend is an old man who gets plutonium from terrorists. Why wouldn’t you use his time machine to go back to when your parents were in high school to take credit for inventing rock and roll? Rated PG. Michael J. Fox, Christopher Lloyd and Lea Thompson star in this all time classic, kicking off the Roxy’s Summer Rewind series Friday, June 16.

Continuing

‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-verse’

Spider-Man, Spider-Man, everywhere there’s a Spider-Man. The sequel to one of the greatest animated films of all time swings onto the big screen. Miles Morales is still trying to find his footing as his universe’s new friendly neighborhood Spider-Man, but when a hole in reality brings him to a world chocked-full of wise-cracking wallcrawlers, he’s got to find what makes him unique. Rated PG. Stars the voices of Shameik Moore, Hailee Steinfeld and Oscar Isaac.

Special screenings

‘Junk Head’ (2017)

Over seven years in the making, this one-of-a-kind stop motion marvel was painstakingly assembled by just one man. With humanity’s population dwindling thanks to no one being able to procreate, an underground society might hold the key to saving humankind. Not Rated. Stars the voice talents of Takahide Hori, the one-man dynamo behind the whole film. Playing Thursday, June 15, as part of Persistence of Vision.

‘Face/Off’ (1997)

An FBI agent has the brilliant idea of surgically swapping faces with an unhinged terrorist so he can go undercover to get elicit information about a potential bombing. Our tax dollars at work, folks. Rated R. John Travolta stars as Nicolas Cage and Nicolas Cage stars as John Travolta in director John Woo’s best American film. Playing Friday, June 16, as part of Inferno of Danger.

‘Possession’ (1981)

A spy returns from East Berlin to find his wife acting strangely. And by strangely, I mean destroying her groceries, asking for a divorce, killing people and keeping something positively inhuman in the bathtub. Rated R. Stars Isabele Adjani, Sam Neill and Heinz Bennent. Playing Saturday, June 17.

‘La Cage aux Folles' (1978)

You’ve seen the blockbuster remake starring Robin Williams and Nathan Lane, but here’s your chance to see the original French version that inspired it. A middle-aged gay couple who manage a glitzy drag club have to hide their sexuality, along with their flamboyant personalities and home decor, with the ultra conservative parents of one of their son’s fiancee come for a visit. Rated R. Stars Ugo Tognazzi, Michel Serrault and Claire Maurier. Playing Sunday, June 18, as part of Cinema Abroad and Pride is a Drag.

‘Jane Goodall: Reason for Hope’ (2023)

She loved every ape she sees, from chimpan-A to chimpanzee. Now a new generation of activists and environmentalists are taking inspiration from Jane Goodall to save the world. Not Rated. Directed by David Lickley. Playing Monday, June 19, as part of International Wildlife Film Festival Presents.

‘The Doom Generation’ (1995)

Ever feel like reality is more twisted than dreams? Young lovers pick up a handsome drifter only to get caught up in a dangerous and violent road trip through a bizarre and violent America. Rated R. Stars James Duval, Rose McGowan and Johnathon Schaech. See the newly restored 4K director’s cut of Gregg Araki’s Gen X classic Tuesday, June 20, as part of Montana Film Festival Presents.

‘Paris is Burning’ (1990)

If you don’t know ballroom, then you don’t know drag! This landmark documentary provides a vibrant snapshot of the 1980s New York drag ball scene where Black and Latinx drag houses build community in the face of poverty, AIDS, transphobia and homophobia. Rated R. Directed by Jennie Livingston. Playing Wednesday, June 21, as part of Pride is a Drag.

‘Grateful Dead Meet Up at the Movies’ (2023)

A year after keyboardist Brent Mydland’s passing, the Grateful Dead returned to the summer stadium circuit to play Chicago’s Soldier Field for the first time. Take a trip back in time to see the entire concert from start to finish, using footage and audio from the stadium’s big screens and pristine soundboard. Playing Thursday, June 22, the original concert’s 32nd anniversary.