Visit theroxytheater.org for up-to-date screen times.

Continuing

‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-verse’

Spider-Man, Spider-Man, everywhere there’s a Spider-Man. The sequel to one of the greatest animated films of all time swings onto the big screen. Miles Morales is still trying to find his footing as his universe’s new friendly neighborhood Spider-man, but when a hole in reality brings him to a world chocked-full of wise-cracking wallcrawlers, he’s got to find what makes him unique. Rated PG. Stars the voices of Shameik Moore, Hailee Steinfeld and Oscar Isaac.

‘Sanctuary’

Breakups are always difficult. But when you’re the heir to a hotel empire trying to end your relationship with a blackmailing dominatrix, they might be just a touch more complicated. Rated R. Features Christopher Abbott, Margaret Qualley and that unmistakable hankerin’ for a spankerin’.

‘You Hurt My Feelings’

Sure, her novels haven’t sold as well as they should have, but at least her husband is honest and supportive, right? Well at least he’s supportive, anyway. Rated R. Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Tobias Menzies and David Cross star in this movie about the little white lies we tell the people we love.

‘BlackBerry’

A pair of geeks have the brilliant idea of creating a handheld device that adds email functionality to a cell phone. Now all they need is a shady investor with anger issues to make their dreams come true. Wonder where they can find someone like that in Canada? Rated R. Stars Jay Baruchel, Matt Johnson and an unrecognizable Glenn Howerton. Between this, “Air” and “Tetris” it’s looking like Hollywood has moved on from origin stories about superheroes to origin stories about everyday stuff.

Special screenings

‘Linoleum’ (2022)

With his children’s science TV show failing, the put-upon host finds himself in the middle of a mid-life crisis. But when a mysterious satellite crash lands in his yard, his childhood dream of being an astronaut might be closer than he imagined. Not Rated. Stars Jim Gaffigan, Tony Shalhoub and Jim Gaffigan again. Playing Thursday, June 8 as part of “Science on Screen.” A Q&A with former NASA Jet Propulsion Lab Ambassador Bryan von Lossberg follows the screening.

‘Free System-Sistema Libre’

Multimedia artists Heidi J., Theresa McGeary and Rhonda Callison present an evening of short art films all about our capacity to evolve as humans. A collaboration between local and national artists, this project gives individuals the chance to share their voice with the world. Playing Thursday, June 8.

‘The Wrath of Becky’ (2023)

Oh. My. God. Becky. Look at those white supremacists. They are so lame. They look like the kinda guys that need to be fed into a woodchipper. Lulu Wilson returns as the eponymous wrathful agent of revenge hellbent on saving her dog and taking out the trash. Rated R. Also stars Sean William Scott and Denise Burse. Playing Friday, June 9 as part of Late Night Oddities.

‘Night at the Museum’ (2017)

Sometimes you’ve just got to take whatever job you can find. But if that job is serving as a night watchman at a museum whose exhibits come to life after the building closes, you should ask for more than $11.50 an hour. Rated PG-13. Stars Ben Stiller, Carla Gugino and the immortal Robin Williams. Playing Saturday, June 10, as part of Roxy Jr.

‘Easy A’ (2010)

So she told a little white lie about losing her virginity over the weekend. That doesn’t mean that she’s a giant slut. But we’re high school students, so we are absolutely going to spread the rumor that she’s a giant slut. Rated PG-13. Emma Stone, Amanda Bynes and Stanley “The Tooch” Tucci star in this loose adaptation of “The Scarlet Letter.” Playing Saturday, June 10.

‘Tootsie’ (1982)

A down-on-their-luck performer stumbles upon a wild plan to pose as their opposite gender, creating a whole new personality that leads them to stardom. But when they fall in love with someone who doesn’t know the real them, what happens when they can’t keep the act up? Why does that sound familiar? Rated PG. Stars Dusing Hoffman, Jessica Lange and Bill Murray. Playing Sunday, June 11 as part of “Essential Cinema.”

Met Opera Live: 'Die Zauberflöte'

Stage on Screen brings the world’s greatest contemporary theatrical performances, from the Met Opera to London’s National Theatre to the Bolshoi Ballet and beyond to the big screen. This month Mozart’s fairy tale returns to the Met for the first time in 20 years. Playing Tuesday, June 13.

‘Victor/Victoria’ (1982)

A down-on-their-luck performer stumbles upon a wild plan to pose as their opposite gender, creating a whole new personality that leads them to stardom. But when they fall in love with someone who doesn’t know the real them, what happens when they can’t keep the act up? Seriously, how did both of these movies come out in the same year? Rated PG. Stars Julie Andrews, James Garner and Robert Preston. Playing Wednesday, June 14 as part of “Pride is a Drag.”

‘Junk Head’ (2017)

Over seven years in the making, this one-of-a-kind stop motion marvel was painstakingly assembled by just one man. With humanity’s population dwindling thanks to no one being able to procreate, an underground society might hold the key to saving humankind. Not Rated. Stars the voice talents of Takahide Hori, the one-man dynamo behind the whole film. Playing Thursday, June 15 as part of “Persistence of Vision.”