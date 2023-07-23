Toward the end of 2021, when it appeared that the pandemic would drag on longer, musician Chris Sand thought he and his daughter, Stevie, now 11, could use a project.

“We’re like, ‘What can we do to just still connect with people, and still keep the creative juices flowing?” he said recently.

If you go Sand has a short Montana tour lined out now. Go to rappincowboy.com/shows. In Missoula, he’ll have a reading and “singing” at Fact & Fiction on July 28 at 4 p.m., and play at the Montana Natural History Center block party on July 29 at 1 p.m. He'll have backing from keyboardist Ian Smith of Cowboy Andy and the Salamanders and fiddler Grace Decker of Cash for Junkers.

Sand, who goes by “Sandman, Montana’s Rappin’ Cowboy,” grew up in Ronan. For more than 20 years, he’s been splitting the difference between folk and country and hip-hop and cowboy poetry, where the cadence, delivered now in a more subdued fashion than before, could fit in over country strumming or a hip-hop beat.

He also had a repertoire of kids songs that he’d been recording.

The Magic Bean Club, an entrepreneurial project, was born. For 16 months, they’d send out a new tune, a sticker, coloring page and some trinkets they put together.

A local artist, Cooper Malin, drew the stickers and coloring page.

Fifty people signed up, which ended up being a decent amount of work to keep up for that long. Now, they’re releasing the CD along with a full-size coloring book, complete with lyrics.

“Magic Beans: 16 Songs for Sprouting Children and Other Human Beans” represents his first venture into a genre with vocal critics of all ages: children’s music.

Some of the songs, however, are older. He says that he’d write any kind of song that comes to him.

“Even in bars, I’d sing these kind of kid-like songs. I found they would sometimes be the most popular,” he said.

Some “Magic Beans” tunes date back 10 years. Some of them work either way, like “Miss Rodeo Montana,” the story of a 7-year-old kid who has a crush on his uncle’s fiancée. It’s a quirky rodeo song, he said, that happens to appeal to children. And so he decided to try his hand at writing ones that were directly for younger listeners, especially after Stevie was born.

He suspects the ideal audience for the songs is kids ages 3 to 7 or anyone over age 25. Like all creators of kid-focused content, his goal was to make work that can read on two levels.

One song, “Huckleberries for the Bears,” is appropriately child-like in its verses, “co-written” with a friend’s kid.

In part, he felt the children’s conceit freed him up. He thought his more pointed lyrics had become too jaded and snarky.

“It feels like you gotta take one side or the other, but when you tap into kids’ music, you can say the same things but in a really open-hearted way,” he said, whereas a country song might require a firmer stand.

He recorded the album before the pandemic in Vancouver, British Columbia, with a multi-instrumentalist friend, Corwin Fox, as his producer.

“We were going to actually do the third round a week before COVID hit, and then I couldn’t get across the border, so in some ways, some of the songs that we were going to do couldn’t get finished,” he said.

He’s planning on bringing a fresh batch of songs back to record, building on what he’s learned from the first round and also getting to perform them. (For adult fans, he’s also been working on a new album with producer Shadow Devereaux and his Nu Wav studio.)

Fox adds flourishes like a hip-hop backing on the opener, “Children of the World,” and folksier ones, like spoons and accordion on “Huckleberries for the Bears.” Fox also recruited a children’s choir to sing back-up on several tunes, those two included.

Sand performed up at the Dixon Mercantile when it was owned by Malin and his partner. He was a fan of Malin’s artwork, which was featured in the Montana Kaimin regularly when he was in school.

Malin said he’d never collaborated with a musician anything of this scope, although he’d designed posters, album covers and merchandise in the Billings punk and metal scene as high-schooler.

Meanwhile, this project was “much grander and more intimate than anything I’ve previously worked on.”

For one, he produced illustrations for each of the songs, in addition to all those full-color stickers and other artwork.

“Each one told a story with unique characters and mood and theme, and all the big, important things I’d ever want to give direction to my doodles,” he said.

He says one of Sands’ strengths is writing tunes in which a listener “can imagine those worlds themselves,” which left room for his interpretations.

For this project, Sand thought Malin’s aesthetic was a welcome fit: It’s accessible to kids, but if you look at it through adult eyes, the rendering and some of the touches feel a little off-beat, in a friendly “Keep Missoula weird” sort of way.

That lends itself to the spirit of the music, too. “In a lot of ways, this album is deconstructing ‘Old MacDonald Had a Farm,’ ” Sand said.

It’s a classic tune, but “we need to update it for the new millennium. And so now I do this whole rap version of all the animals.”