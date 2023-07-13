David Miles Lusk's Big Sky country might resemble yours.

The Missoula printmaker says his latest artwork is more of a “personal, semi-autobiographical show,” in which the imagery represents his experience living in Montana. There’s room for imagery he calls zany and fun, along with ones that are more personal.

“They’re each little moments,” he said, since life’s made up “of little moments, of little memories, and we compartmentalize them in our brain.”

The work is titled “Big Sky,” comprising 40 prints of 8 by 8 inches each, on view this month at the Zootown Arts Community Center as part of its annual Last Best Printfest.

As a base, each print has a blue-sky background with textural arcs of colored pencil. The centerpiece image is something — an object, activity, flora or fauna — that signifies Montana, rendered in his distinctive black lines as pillows of condensed air, with enough depth that a grizzly bear looks three-dimensional, with the shadow and shape of a cloud.

In 2017, Lusk made a series of mixed-media prints called “Asunder” with butterflies as the subject. He’d had the idea for “Big Sky” years ago but the pandemic derailed his plan, driven in part by a desire to break out of a kind of grind that producing his type of work can lead to. Over the past years, he’s built up his art practice in his hometown under the name Anomal Press, a mash-up of “anomaly” and “animal.”

“I took my hobby and the thing I was most passionate about and it became a career, the relationship with it completely changed,” he said. Now that he’s built his business and following, “I do feel like I can make riskier shows.”

Printmaking is very Type A, he said. You have to follow a set of steps for the final product to satisfy. Painting, drawing and mixed media, meanwhile, are an opportunity to tap into another side of his personality that’s looser, a chance to mix in an expressive statement.

These mixed media pieces have a base layer of a sky photograph that he shot at various times of day. Next he transferred them and arranged them on a wall, and drew an array of arcing colored pencil lines. He carved his centerpiece images as relief prints and produced them on Kozo paper, then transferred those to the “sky” blocks.

Some are carefree. A floater holding a can aloft, as though to passersby on the river bank. A rider on a motorcycle. A confidently striding sasquatch. Local flora and fauna have been a signature of his for some time, and are present here in wolves, mushrooms, a dinosaur, a swooping eagle, a towering tree. Elements of young adulthood, in Montana as anywhere, get their due, like a vintage Nintendo controller. An impressively stacked ice cream cone references his first job at an ice cream shop.

A dragon? While he’s known for his Montana subject matter, he’s a huge fan of science fiction and fantasy.

“I drew a lot of dragons when I was little,” he said. “I teethed my art career on drawing monsters and dragons.”

While the art stands on its own, as a set or individual prints, the works also hold a collective meaning for him. Lusk, 34, has a 4-year-old daughter with his partner, Samantha Balk, whom they’ve raised amid the chaos of the pandemic. In the past year, he’s suffered three losses in his family, including his father.

Lusk grew up in Missoula, having moved here when he was a little kid. He went to Hellgate High School, and then the University of Montana for art, graduating in 2014. After college, like many recent degree-holders, he was “raring and ready” to move to a larger city, but he was “just poor.” He’d visit friends who’d departed for larger areas and realized by his mid-20s that “I don’t want to move at all, I want to stay here. This is where I want to be, especially after becoming a dad.”

Seen hanging on the wall at the ZACC in a grid, when read left to right like a book, it starts deep in the state’s history and his personal one: A Tyrannosaurus Rex. He moved to Montana when he was young, which he remembers as a momentous thing, and some of his first memories were of his older brothers’ obsession with “Jurassic Park.” A chicken leg alludes to his mother, with whom he doesn’t really have a relationship but he remembers her as an “amazing cook,” with fried chicken as a favored memory of her. A towering tree references his father, who taught him about those.

Now that he’s learned the process, he could remake these prints — one, two or all 40 — again. It’s expressive and loose, but he can still work in multiples.

“I'm trying to blend those two things together in a way,” he said.