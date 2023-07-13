A Montana-made documentary goes behind the scenes as four choreographers transform the people and landscapes of Big Sky country into contemporary dance.

The film’s director and producer, Amy Ragsdale, had the idea for the documentary while she was still running the since-defunct Headwaters Dance Company that was based in Missoula.

As the director of the company, she had sought to make the work of dancers relevant to the people in the community. With place and landscape being such an important part of so many Montanans’ lives, she was inspired to create a dance show all about the state itself.

“(I) was always longing for films that not only showed final performances, but showed dance is a process and helped to illuminate what a choreographer was thinking,” Ragsdale said.

To do this, Ragsdale collaborated with four New York-based choreographers and brought them to Montana. The choice to bring in people from out of state was intentional but it was only a coincidence that they were all living in New York.

“I think sometimes outsiders see things that we cease to see as insiders,” Ragsdale said. “And that can be interesting as long as they are somewhat informed.”

Each of the four choreographers chosen to help create the show was also assigned an area of the state to pull inspiration from. Prior to creating any choreography at all, choreographers were given assigned readings like Ivan Doig and embarked on 10-day tours of their assigned area.

The tours were unique to each area and included meetings with people from across the state including artists, farmers, activists and attorneys. Ragsdale organized each of these tours and remembers wishing she could tag along on them herself. The tours were designed to be informative for the choreographers who could then pull from these experiences as they began to create.

Choreographer Jane Comfort, who has been known for her socially and politically astute work, was assigned the Butte and Helena area. The areas are rich with history of the state and inspired a collection of storytelling vignettes for the final dance production.

With an interest in space and perspective, Ragsdale sent choreographer John Jasperse to the Hi-Line to explore the expansiveness of the state. Jasperse’s piece is bold in its scarcity and his choice of slowness throughout the piece.

Choreographer Lar Lubovitch was assigned the Eastern Front because of his knack for creating lush and beautiful dance pieces. The focus of his piece was water and its prevalent and pervasive role in Montana’s mountain communities. Ragsdale remembers the dancers in Lubovitch’s piece saying they felt like they had spent 20 minutes running around embodying water.

Ragsdale assigned choreographer Donna Uchizono the southeastern part of the state. Uchizono worked to incorporate history and stories of Indigenous peoples into her work and made use of the ideas of fences, wind and dust.

The documentary includes footage of both the final production of the show but also interviews with the choreographers and Ragsdale herself. It provides a unique glimpse into the process of creating movement and using landscape as a muse.

“It’s Montana through the view of four people at a certain time,” Ragsdale said. “And in that way, I think it’s very interesting to see what they saw and what stood out to them about Montana.”