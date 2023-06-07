After nearly 22 years, a Missoula art collective is continuing to show an eclectic body of contemporary art.

Founding member of the Saltmine collective, Bev Beck Glueckert, says at the time when they started the group, there were limited opportunities for contemporary artists to show their work.

The show is on view all month at Gallery 709 at Montana Art and Framing.

Since then, opportunities have grown and this is now the group’s 12th year showing work at Missoula’s Gallery 709.

The collective is made up of six artists following the recent passing of one of the original members, Peter Keefer. But all current members were established Missoula and Montana artists from the early days of the collective’s founding.

While each member tends to work within their established mediums, every year the show feels new and surprising, Glueckert said. Throughout the year, the artists are typically not sharing with each other what they are working on, so it’s a big reveal when the show goes up in the gallery every June.

This year’s show includes paintings, sculptures, drawings, mixed-media and cyanotype prints by the original collective members as well as ceramics by this year’s guest artist.

One member, Edgar Smith, is showing three paintings that each depict sites east of Missoula that were all once subject to extractive industries. The Butte and Anaconda areas are famously known for their mining history and Smith has long been fascinated by the industry’s legacy in Montana.

Smith focuses his paintings on the romantic notion of the sublime, which in literature and art is the idea that our emotions are uniquely triggered by expansive and immeasurable things.

“Part of the idea behind that was to inspire thought and questions,” Smith said.

It’s a concept that’s often applied to nature and natural environments. But Smith takes the idea in another direction and focuses on how the sublime can be found in what may not be classically considered beautiful. The Berkeley Pit and other sites are examples of places that have been subjected to destructive extractive industries but also contain elements of the sublime, Smith said.

One of the pieces in this year’s show is called “Guess Where I’m At,” and it depicts an old phone booth in a neglected slag pile along the Clark Fork River. The scene is filled with deep shadows and soft colors that give away the time of day the painting is capturing.

Smith’s attention to detail makes the paintings appear like photographs with just a twinge of haze, like a picture was taken through a tinted film. Multiple layers of thin paint help Smith to achieve this effect and also lends itself to a texture-less final product.

By painting what some might consider to be a mundane scene, Smith intends to invoke questions about what is beautiful and what is interesting. For him, it is important to follow up with questions about why we think what we think. Painting the often expansive byproducts left behind by extractive mining is a perfect way to conjure these questions and push the boundaries of these classical descriptors.

“I’m not interested in what is often considered beautiful,” Smith said.