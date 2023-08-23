Brett Kern’s ceramic dinosaurs

(Opens Friday, Aug. 25)

Brett Kern’s version of dinosaurs aren’t designed to scare you, or even Jeff Goldblum. He makes colorful sculptures of pterodactyls and Tyrannosaurus Rexes that look like balloon animals. They’re far more fragile though, made with clay through slip-casting, a molding process that lends the work a smooth appearance that in his case, lends to the idea that you’re looking at a real balloon stegosaurus unless you try to pick it up. (No touching.)

Kern’s based out of Pittsburgh and lived in Montana as a resident at the Red Lodge Clay Center. According to the Radius Gallery, for this show, called “Future Fossils,” he made a Maiasaura dinosaur, which was discovered by paleontologist Jack Horner.

Details: On view Friday, Aug. 25, through Sept. 23. Reception from 5-7 p.m.

Camp Horror at the Roxy

(Friday-Saturday, Aug. 25-26)

Bear witness the humor of horrible and/or campy scares at the Camp Horror Film Festival at the theater, put on by the hosts of its monthly Trash Talk movie series.

The lineup this summer includes Vincent Price’s “The Tingler” in 35mm and not one but four screenings of “The Rocky Horror Picture Show.” There’s also a trivia night at OddPitch Brewing, shorts from around the world, and shorts by the BASE program, storytelling in the outdoor movie garden, a live podcasting event, and more.

Details: Friday-Saturday at the Roxy. Full schedule at theroxytheater.org.

Long-form improvised comedy

(Thursday, Aug. 24)

Sure, some people are quick-witted, but how many among us can be witty in long form, while improvising? Two writer-actor friends, Ken Grinde and Jesse Brenneman, will show any doubters, or those simply curious, how it’s done for 90 minutes.

The two co-wrote an original gentrification-themed play, “Rent or Die,” that they premiered last summer in the backyard of an apartment building off the Hip Strip. Grinde writes, acts and directs in a variety of capacities, including movies and theater, and has co-led a regular long-form improv group at the Roxy before. Brenneman also podcasts and writes original music.

Details: 7:30 p.m., Roxy Theater, tickets at theroxytheater.org.

River City Roots Festival

(Friday-Saturday, Aug. 25-26)

Greet students and newcomers with some Missoula authenticity at the 17th annual fest, where roots music of all stripes takes over on West Main Street.

The headliners include Mississippi bluesman Super Chikan, bluegrass heirs the Travelin’ McCourys, and rising up-and-coming all-female Americana group Big Richard, among others.

There will be food trucks on site and drinks available for purchase. The art show with local, regional artists is down the street from the stage.

Details: Most of the day Friday-Saturday. Free to get in, food and drinks available for purchase. Go to rivercityrootsfestival.com.

Records and vintage sale at the Westside

(Friday-Saturday, Aug. 25-26)

The crew over at Slant Street Records is looking to unload 10,000 records, all for $3 each, covering genres from jazz and soul, country to rock and more. If a copy of Prince's ultra-rare "The Black Album," is hidden in there somewhere (it probably isn’t), you’ll have to dig deep to find it. Or peruse threads from West Bound Vintage, the Bare Bait Dance costume wardrobe, and Oh Goodie! Designs. A portion of the proceeds go to the Westside Theater.

Details: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday. Free to get in.

Western art at the Dana

(Saturday, Aug. 26)

Thom Ross, a Western painter based out of Santa Fe, New Mexico, is bringing large-scale works to the Dana Gallery. He depicts historical figures and scenes from the Western genre in a stylized fashion, with angular linework that often reinforces the humor.

Details: Ross will be on hand for an open house from 2-5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 26.

Quick hits

Vocalist Margi Cates will perform with her band up at Ten Spoon Winery on Saturday, Aug. 26, 6-8 p.m.

Missoula Outdoor Cinema presents “Where the Wild Things Are,” Spike Jonze’ live adaptation of the beloved children’s book. Saturday, Aug. 26. Starts at 8:25 p.m. at the Northside Head Start playground. Bring chairs, blankets. Snacks and drinks available for purchase.

Clay Studio’s Summertime High Tea: The nonprofit ceramic center’s seasonal fundraiser takes place at a residence out in Lolo, where you’ll be served tea, appetizers and desserts. The cost is $80 and comes with a cup and plate made by its resident artists. Sunday, Aug. 27, 4 p.m. Check for tickets and details at claystudioofmissoula.org.

Jesse Daniel, an old-school country singer from California (think the Bakersfield sound), released his latest album, “My Kind of Country: Live at the Catalyst" earlier this year. He's caught the ears of NPR and Saving Country Music. His opener is Sterling Drake, a fellow country artist with a strong voice and a traditionalist but fresh bent, who relocated to western Montana. Check out his version of “In the Pines,” which he's transplanted to the Treasure State. It’s on his new EP, “Highway 200.” Tuesday, Aug. 29 at Monk’s. $15 in advance, $20 at the door. 7 p.m. doors, 21 and up.

George Gogas and Stephen Glueckert closing reception. Gallery 709 at Montana Art and Framing has been showing prints by renowned Missoula artist Gogas this month — his entire collection from the long-running Judith Basin Encounter series of paintings that melds Picasso's style with Russell's subject matter. Glueckert, an artist and retired MAM curator, made drawings in response. For the closing get-together on Thursday, Aug. 24, he and his brother will be playing music. 5-8 p.m., 709 Ronan St.