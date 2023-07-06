Transforming sound, emotion and story into a visual experience is something Mickey Haldi has a knack for.

For the local artist, art is a process that has no clear beginning or end. It pulls from life experiences, feelings and real-time external stimuli to create anything from abstract paintings on canvas to small, delightfully nebulous sketches of what’s in front of them.

First Friday Haldi's exhibition, "Gestural Affinity," is on view at the ZACC's main gallery all month, with a First Friday reception from 5-8 p.m. Haldi also will show work on July 7 at the Wren Hotel from 5-7 p.m. ias part of Arts Missoula's new pop-up gallery for First Fridays.

Many of Haldi’s pieces were created as responses to sound and music or were even done at live events.

“A lot of what I am doing is responding to my environment, like, sensory information,” Haldi said.

But their work is as much a process of creation as it is a practice of meditation, movement and connection.

“I feel like the purpose of art for me is to take the inside of my brain and show it to other people so that I can figure out how to connect,” Haldi said.

As a kid, Haldi was often gifted art supplies as a result of their grandfather being an oil painter. While their interests and artistic direction has shifted throughout the years, the idea of art as an impermanent practice is something that has been a constant.

Haldi remembers drawing and experimenting on whiteboards at the church their mother used to work at. But at the end of the day, they would erase all of their work.

Nowadays, Haldi continues to practice artistic impermanence in other ways, like in their piece “Back and Back and Back,” that has gone through three different iterations.

The first was painted as an experiment with testing color perception on someone who was red-green colorblind. But Haldi soon had other ideas and took the canvas to do a live painting for a local art-and-music venue’s noise night.

The next day however, Haldi remembers still not being quite satisfied. So they took it to a life-drawing event and painted over it for a third time.

The end result is an abstract depiction of multiple life-drawing models whose figures are each subtly woven together atop the many layers that were already there. A multitude of dark and bright colors leaves each human figure feeling alive and mysteriously hiding behind and inside of each other.

The piece is now part of Haldi’s show at The Wren through a new Arts Missoula pop-up gallery program, but Haldi refers to its current state as its “current resting place,” leaving room for change and future creation.

While many of Haldi’s paintings would appear to use color schemes with intention, Haldi says this consistency is more a product of their ethics around reducing waste.

Although it’s commonly taught in art classes to not mix paint colors more than five times, Haldi doesn’t follow the rules and will blend as many times as needed.

“I guess it’s just like pulling and squeezing and stretching as far as I can so I’m not having to source more stuff,” Haldi said. “Everything has a function beyond the initial function.”

Haldi expresses the same sentiment when speaking about the importance of art.

“It has so many functions,” Haldi said. “Whether it’s functional or therapeutic or a way of creating connection with other people or a way of deepening your connection with yourself.”