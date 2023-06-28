The sculptor Noellynn Pepos’ legacy is revived in an art show that exhibits some of her work that has been in storage for over five years.

Pepos was a part of Montana’s visual art scene from the early 2000s to 2017, when she died unexpectedly from natural causes.

At 53, Pepos had a clear, well-developed aesthetic and was at the height of her artistic career, according to Brandon Reintjes, the senior curator for Missoula Art Museum.

On view Noellynn Pepos' work is on view in the Missoula Art Park and the Missoula Art Museum lobby this season.

Reintjes had known Pepos through the Montana art community and considered her to be a friend and colleague in art. Following her passing, Reintjes had the idea for a memorial show that would highlight her extensive breadth of skill and talent as a sculptural artist.

Over five years later, the time since Pepos’ passing seemed appropriate to bring the idea to her brother, Geoff Pepos. Much of Noellynn’s work had been in the care of her brother who spent a few weeks taking inventory of her work.

But picking and choosing which pieces to include in a show was not an easy task for Reintjes or Pepos’ brother.

“It’s a huge responsibility that he [Geoff Pepos] has to think about how to present his sister as an artist,” Reintjes said. “He’s inherited the burden of managing her artistic career and also moving around these 600-pound objects.”

As a metal sculptor, many of Pepos’ pieces were heavy, large and unwieldy. In the lobby of the MAM sits one of Pepos’ pieces titled, “Table,” a piece that Reintjes estimates to be about 450 pounds.

It’s a tall, narrow table made entirely of forged steel and decorated with handcrafted etched slate designs. Reintjes guessed that each table leg weighs close to 25 pounds with the top upward of 100 pounds.

Atop the table is a feat of artistic patience with an estimated 500 individual nails that Pepos meticulously bent and welded together. The bent nails sit together in a mass that is reminiscent of a sea anemone or tiny flowers growing in a bunch.

Much of Pepos’ work was inspired by nature and drew connections to things found in the natural world.

“You’d think that expression in metal would be antithetical to the natural world,” Reintjes said. “But she found a way to do it and she liked those metallic processes connected to natural processes.”

But Pepos’ work is shrouded in mystery since she was not known to be particularly keen on sharing insight into the meaning behind her work. Her titles for her pieces were equally mysterious with titles like “Out of the Bog,” or “Ceded,” which leave the viewer ample room for interpretation.

Nature and natural processes were common themes in much of Pepos’ work, whether or not she left behind detailed explanations on how to interpret that in her work.

“When you think about these threads in her work that were below the surface, she really called them together and emphasized them,” Reintjes said.

In 2015, she became the first woman to be an artist in residence at the Blackfoot Pathways outdoor sculpture park in Lincoln.

In her artist bio for the work she created there, Pepos said: “I find intriguing the parallels of nature and the human condition, but what captures my imagination most is the tension, pressure, and intensity of movement of the land and its people.”