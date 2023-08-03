Looking at a piece by Tyler Joseph Krasowski, a Missoula artist and printmaker, typically involves wondering what you’re seeing, and how exactly he pulled that off.

Those thoughts are baked into the pieces as he’s making them, hour by hour, squint-inducing detail by detail.

They're a challenge for him, and so he hopes viewers are "getting to another level while they look at these things, just like trying to figure out what I was trying to figure out,” he said.

His solo exhibition at the Missoula Art Museum, “Everything Becomes Something,” includes ornately rendered prints and drawings, often of nature-based scenes, on unexpected types of paper like manila mailers, off-green paper torn from a spiral-bound notebook, or even the byzantine checkered-blue interior of a white security envelope. A dramatic series of clouds appears sliced vertically, but those lines were how the image was created.

The visual cues and content might allude to tattoo designs, metal bands or serene seascapes. The style might look back to Dutch masters from the 1400s and 1500s such as Albrecht Dürer and Pieter Bruegel the Elder. He studies their draftsmanship and thinks about how they worked by candlelight with handmade tools, requiring “such a discipline lost today, and just trying to level up to that master level,” he said. “And maybe I’ve achieved it, maybe I haven’t.”

The references and technique, and sometimes the material he’s working on, or some of the imagery he slips in, create an unusual tension. An intricate wave, but it’s hot pink on ruled paper, torn edge exposed.

To the MAM’s senior curator, Brandon Reintjes, it appears that Krasowski is asking what he can do with a particular tool, and seeing how far he can push it. It’s virtuosic, in a way, since he’s working with one of the simplest implements “that’s taken to its insane extremes,” he said.

“There’s something that’s deeply serious and deeply engaged in craft, and in wanting to render the best possible image. But then he also subverts that with little hidden images or base carnal desires.”

One entire wall in the gallery is reserved for an arrangement of sketches, again of a dizzying variety of drawing styles, sometimes baroquely serious styles or deliberately crude jokes, like something you’d see in the liner notes of a psych band, or maybe scrawled on the bathroom wall of a dive bar where you’d expect to see psych bands.

He said sharing works in process is a way of being transparent — people ask how things are made all the time, and he encourages students to reach out to artists and just ask.

He considers the sketches more important than finished works. They’re “little precious memories where I truly just let go, at my desk,” he said. They show off a different side of his thinking (sometimes R-rated) where it almost feels automated, and “stuff happens without really high expectation.”

James Bailey, a University of Montana printmaking professor, said Krasowski has a “contrary streak to him,” with irreverent imagery a la R. Crumb with a level of precision.

Reintjes thinks the extremes in the images look back to Bosch and his “Garden of Earthly Delights,” works that had strong technique put toward a Christian moral vision of the universe. Krasowski seems more like an “amoral mystic,” he said. There are wonderful patterns and visions, but also imagery that argues that “the universe, life is fecund,” and “it’s actually what drives and orders life on Earth.”

One small drawing features a series of stylized, flattened grass blades in a throwback color scheme that again feels 1980s. He pursued the idea even further, completing a version on paper that’s around 4 feet tall, yet still rendered in colored pencil, filled in so tightly that you’d guess from a distance that it was a print or a painting.

“He likes to set up technical challenges for himself and make it as hard as possible,” Reintjes said.

***

Krasowski, who was born in Minnesota and grew up around Chicago, said his pool of influences over the course of his life include the artists mentioned above, along with comics, whatever magazines he had, or “anything that had an illustration.” As he learned more, his way of making marks in black and white grew tighter and tighter.

He made his way to Missoula for a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree at the University of Montana. One of his earliest shows was at Tsunami, a now-shuttered toy and art shop that was a few doors down from the Wilma. Selling his work was validating, particularly since he didn’t feel like his art fit in elsewhere around town.

He decided he wanted to see how it would hold up elsewhere — first heading to Austin, Texas, with friends. He met Joseph Velasquez, who was running a satellite of Drive By Press, a mobile contemporary print studio.

“I met so many printmakers, different artists that I admired as a student, and all of a sudden, I’m like trading prints with these guys,” he said.

Tom Huck, another established printmaker, opened his eyes to what could be achieved in a woodcut. He was invited to a residency in Estonia for an annual international print show. Pearl Jam commissioned him to make a print for the band’s 2010 world tour.

He returned to Missoula regularly, including a few times working with Matrix Press, UM’s printmaking shop based in the School of Visual and Media Arts. He moved back here in 2017 after a particular revelation, standing at a streetlight in Chicago and mentally calculating the hours wasted commuting for something as simple as drawing paper.

“You feel like you get stuck sometimes,” he said, "but I’ve always held to that notion, like this is America. You can go and do anything."

He shows work out of state, and here in town has exhibited as part of group exhibitions, or at Smithblack Furniture, and teamed with Western Sensibility, a company that collaborates with artists on custom textiles.

***

While some of the work is racy, there are focused natural scenes that summon a feeling of tranquility.

Ocean views allude to Vija Celmins, a Latvian American artist now in her 80s. In his images of seascapes, there are waves only, choppy ones, with no horizon line but the implication of infinity.

In the case of prints, he depicts the water in a woodcut as a series of vertical lines. It’s the only time he employs modern technology. He sends a photograph to a friend who creates a bitmap that’s transferred to a piece of wood. Then the arduous work of carving begins. Each line’s width expands and contracts, varied by the pressure applied with a V-shaped gouge.

It’s almost like a Buddhist practice, he said, maybe three lines in an hour, “and I’ve got 15 lines per inch across 16 inches.” He finds that enlightening, though.

“When you spend that much, it gives that image an unexplainable soul and power,” he said.

“The more time you put into something, effort, there’s no doubt it’s seeped into the pages.”

A large-scale drawing of a blade of grass was drawn in black and white, but from a distance you’d swear the pattern-like design was created with a computer.

Two large drawings, roughly in the format of a poster, incorporate logos. One is a “bootleg” poster for the band Death, which pioneered the type of metal that now bears its name. The ’80s-style logo hovers over a French comic-book Western scene with a horse-drawn wagon making its way across a forbidding landscape, a skull resting on a dense boulder pile.

Another is a reimagining of a surf poster for No Fear, in which he dropped the color and drew a circular breaking wave on a densely blackened background, with a backward logo. He’d kept the poster since elementary school days in Florida and decided to draw it.

Some days you don’t notice them, others he’d ask himself what about this particular image is so compelling that he’s held onto it.

“It goes back to just enlightening the everyday objects that are around us,” he said.