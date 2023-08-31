Here's a guide to the art shows opening at the start of the month. Note that some spaces are holding off until the 8th due to the holiday weekend.

Detailed drawings, contemporary beadwork

Missoula Art Museum

Krasowski’s show “Everything Becomes Something” includes cryptic humor and juxtapositions among the classically influenced drawings and meticulously made prints. Regarding the title, he’s also committed an entire wall to sketches, which often show the germs of ideas that are later pursued in full.

In the museum’s Frost Gallery, dedicated in Indigenous art, a new exhibition by Molly Murphy Adams (descendant, Oglala/Lakota) is opening. “The Space Between” centers on her beadwork, which she’s brought into museum shows along with TV shows (some humorous pieces were made for FX’s “Reservation Dogs.” The show will stay on view through January.

Details: Open on First Friday from 5-8 p.m. No-host bar, music by Graeme Pletscher.

Joe Godfrey’s sculptural ceramics

Lovechild Gallery

The gallery, open to the public only on First Fridays, started up earlier this year. It’s founded and independently run by master’s students in the art program at the University of Montana.

This month’s exhibition, “The Way Out is Through,” is by Joe Godfrey, a recent graduate and ceramicist/sculptor.

Details: 6-10 p.m. First Friday. (Open by appointment the rest of the month.) The gallery is located in the basement of the Folk Integrative Medicine building, a brown Victorian house at 422 W. Spruce St. The entrance is around the back.

Dynamic wall sculptures

University Center Gallery

Tyler Brumfield, a UM graduate now based in Oregon at Pacific University, returns to town for a solo exhibition at the University Center Gallery. His show, “AB AD,” includes wall-hanging sculptures, some at large scale, displaying the dynamic and energy you can get with limited geometric forms and spare use of color.

Details: Opening is Thursday, Aug. 31, 6-7:30 p.m. (Note that they are not open late on First Friday.) Hours are Monday-Friday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. The work is on view through Sept. 20.

Dance, sculpture and music

Torrents at the Confluence Center

The nonprofit space at Headwaters’ Confluence Center’s Torrents art program has a whole menu of art, music and more during its September First Friday under the title, "Finding Beauty and Self-Acceptance Through Art."

Anwen Cruikshank’s “Scapegoats and Flying Monkeys” features sculpture and photography informed by childhood trauma and overcoming it, she wrote in an email. Her pictures are sourced by altering antique cabinet cards and daguerreotypes — images of children whose heads have been replaced with those of animals — that she adorns with handmade French beaded flowers, placed in vintage baroque frames. The sculptural works are based on antique bisque doll heads that she repairs with gold in the Japanese kintsugi method. (Editor’s note: Cruikshank is a digital editor for Lee Montana newspapers.)

It’s not all visual art: Ariel Sohn Brand, a dancer-performing artist, will share a spontaneous piece, and the Montana Down Syndrome Association will show artwork by its folks, with portraits by Jessica Crowley, in the space’s “sidecar” gallery.

Lillian Nelson, a Missoula muralist and visual artist, has been painting “murals” on the garbage bins out back.

The guitar-cello duo of John Floridis and Jennifer Slayden will provide music.

Details: Open to the public on First Friday, 5-8 p.m., 119 W. Main St. Cruikshank’s art can be seen by appointment for the rest of the month.

Figures, dinosaurs, landscapes

Radius and Clayworks

Bozeman sculptor Gabriel Kulka’s exhibition, “Stray Ghosts and Echoes,” appears to be as haunting as the title implies, as the artist crafts vignettes from wood, string and other materials in which the figure is searching, adrift or perhaps contemplating their own next move. (On view through Sept. 30). The group exhibition, “What We Need is Here,” features artists, mostly Montanans, working with the landscape. It’s not all Montana land, though. Britta Anderson works specifically with isolated scenes of cresting waves and turbulent wake. (On view through Sept. 9.)

Over in Clayworks, check out the inflatable dinosaur sculptures, made from ceramic, but intended to look like the plastic kind, by Brett Kern. (On view through Sept. 23, see this week's interview.)

Details: Kulka will be on hand for the opening on Friday, Aug. 18, at Radius Gallery from 5-7 p.m. The exhibit will stay on view through Sept. 30.

Art is back at Bernice's

The staple of the Hip Strip neighborhood is holding its first First Friday art opening in three years. The reintroduction includes “mystical wood sculptures” by their veteran baker, Joe Smith. He’s also sharing other new work including “nature-inspired shadow boxes,” according to a news release from the shop.

Details: First Friday, 5-7:30 p.m. Complimentary beverages and hors d’oeuvres.

Complete listings

Museums

Historical Museum at Fort Missoula, 728-3476, fortmissoulamuseum.org: In the main gallery: "The Road to Today: 150 Years of Missoula's History," in the North gallery: "Undressing History," in the orientation gallery: "A Symphony Holiday Tradition," in the Heath Gallery: "We Can Take It!" Hours: Main museum open Tuesday-Sunday, noon-5 p.m.

Historic St. Mary's Mission and Museum, Stevensville, 777-5734: Featuring guided tours of historic buildings; featured exhibition is an antique toy display. Hours: Tuesday-Saturday, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. with last tour at 2 p.m.

Hockaday Museum of Art, 302 Second Ave. E., Kalispell, 406-755-5268, hockadaymuseum.com: On display through Sept. 16: "Wondrous West: Tourism and National Pride (1848-1942)." Sept. 22-Dec. 23: "Co-Flourish." Sept. 22-Dec. 23: "Her Stories, Her West," new work by Jessica Glenn and Amy Brakeman Livezey. Sept. 29-Dec. 23: "Tess Heck: Way too Slow, Way too Fast."

Miracle of America Museum, 36094 Memory Lane, 406-883-6804, miracleofamericamuseum.org: Featuring thousands of artifacts throughout dozens of buildings plus exhibits of WWII memorabilia that includes more than 50 official photos taken by the U.S. Department of the Navy depicting the damage to the fleet. Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. daily.

Missoula Art Museum, 335 N. Pattee St., 406-728-0447, missoulaartmuseum.org: Opening Sept. 1 and on display through Jan. 1: "Molly Murphy Adams: The Space Between," featuring contemporary Indigenous beadwork. Through Sept. 16: Tyler Joseph Krasowski: "Everything Becomes Something," drawings and prints. Through Nov. 11: "A Few of Our Favorite Things," staff selections from the MAM collection. Through Dec. 16: "Make It Funky: Bay Area Influence on Missoula Ceramics." First Friday, Sept. 1, 5-8 p.m.

Galleries

Allez! Missoula, 120 N. Higgins Ave., alleyway with the Merc Hotel, 546-6141, 120nhiggins.com: "Identity," 11 mural panels created by local, national and international artists on display through the first week of December.

Artists' Shop, 127 N. Higgins Ave., 406-543-6393, missoulaartistsshop.com: In September: "See the Forest for the Trees," clay sculpture by Dulcie Belanger. Opening reception on Sept. 1, 5-8 p.m.

The Clay Studio of Missoula, 11065 Hawthorne St., 543-0509, theclaystudioofmissoula.org: In September: Works by Rachel Stevens. First Friday reception, Sept. 8, 5-8 p.m.

Dana Gallery, 246 N. Higgins Ave., 721-3154, danagallery.com: Featuring large-scale works by Western artist Thom Ross. First Friday, Sept. 1, 5-8 p.m.

Frame of Mind, 1706 Brooks St, 406-549-8589, frameofmindmt.com: Home of works by Monte Dolack.

Gallery 709 in Montana Art and Framing, 709 Ronan St., 406-531-7100: In September: Nancy Seiler's "New Acrylics," depicting landscapes, florals and abstractions.

Lovechild Gallery, 422 W. Main St.: Featuring "The Way Out is Through," ceramic sculpture by Joe Godfrey. Open 6-10 p.m. on First Friday, by appointment for the rest of the month. Find the gallery on Instagram for more information. Entrance is in back of the building.

Murphy-Jubb Fine Art, 210 N. Higgins Ave. Suite 300, 406-728-7050, kendahljanjubb.com: Exhibiting new watercolor paintings by Kendahl Jan Jubb and new acrylic paintings by M. Scott Miller as well as wood-fired ceramics by Richard Smith.

Radius Gallery and Clayworks, 120 N. Higgins Ave., 541-7070, radiusgallery.com: Through Sept. 9: "What We Need is Here," oil paintings by Britta Anderson, oil paintings by Louise Lamontagne, watercolors by K. Bonnema Leslie, pastel drawings by Bobbie McKibbin, blown glass vessels by Erika Parkin, photographs by Youpa Stein. "Stray Ghosts and Echoes," mixed-media sculpture by Gabriel Kulka of Bozeman. In Clayworks: "Future Fossils," dinosaur sculptures by Brett Kern, plus "heritage ceramics" by foundational Montana artists like Rudy Autio, Peter Voulkos and more.

Spruce Street Studio, 500 E. Spruce St. A: First Friday Sept. 1, 5-8 p.m. featuring kimono silk quilts of Fran McDermott.

Wildfire Ceramic Studio, 2502 Murphy St., wildfireceramicstudio.com: "My Next-Door Neighbor," featuring 15 artists' characters and creatures with a playful sense of community. Opening reception Sept. 8, 5-9 p.m.

Art on display

Confluence Center, 119 W. Main St., 406-929-6526: First Friday Sept. 1, 5-8 p.m. featuring solo exhibit by multimedia artist Anwen Cruikshank, a photography exhibit raising awareness for the Montana Down Syndrome Association, performance art by Ariel Sohn Brand, new public artwork in the Center alleyway by Lillian Nelson, and live music by John Floridis and Jennifer Slayden.

Bernice's Bakery, 190 S. Third St.: First Friday, Sept. 1, 5-7:30 p.m. featuring mixed media including mystical wood carvings and inspired shadow boxes by Joe Smith.

Ducrey Chocolate & Cafe, 311 E. Front St.: First Friday, Sept. 1, 5-8 p.m, through Sept. 4, featuring "Italy: Travels with Light," a series of photos by Ken Rand.

Paws Up People and Culture Center, 601 S. Third St. W.: Pop-up art show featuring works by still life painter Phyllis Tag. First Friday with refreshments, Sept. 1, 5-7 p.m.

Pink Elephant, 301 N. Higgins: First Friday, Sept. 1, 5 p.m. featuring works by Nancy Rishoff.

The Wren Hotel, 201 E. Main St., 406-541-0860: First Friday pop-up gallery, Sept. 1, 5-7 p.m. featuring works by Jayne Piazza.