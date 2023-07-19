How do you turn mud into a cloud?

Austin Coudriet answered the question, slowly and painstakingly, over the course of the past several months. His solution required hundreds of pounds of clay, flattened and pinched into cumulus-like curves by hand, no shortage of blue and deep purple glaze, and a very tall kiln.

His blue-tinted “Cloud Column,” which was roughly 5-foot-10-inches high before it was fired, is on view as part of his exit show, “Later Than You Think,” marking the end of his two-year residency at the Clay Studio of Missoula.

This particular sculpture was an experiment with larger scale. Clouds as subject matter felt natural to him — he finds them interesting visually as a form to work with. He guesses that subconsciously, he’s thinking of his home state of Nebraska.

“When I was a kid, I always liked looking at the clouds,” he said. He guesses that most Midwesterners would describe it as a “semi-regular hobby” when you’re growing up there.

The nonprofit studio’s executive director, Shalene Valenzuela, said Coudriet has been looking at ways to “push the limits of scale, and making more singular forms” that can stand alone, potentially in outdoor spaces. She sees him pushing the limits of scale to produce something that could “match with the vastness” of its subject.

He’ll soon begin a new long-term stint, this time at the Archie Bray Foundation for the Ceramic Arts in Helena, the reason the Nebraska native wanted to come to Montana.

Building a cloud

The two-part installation is titled “Time: Self Reflection.” First is “Cloud Column,” which, if you had to classify it, appears something like a cumulonimbus.

The big cloud’s backdrop is a series of 30 black stoneware tiles, with raised, striped trapezoids in sets of twos, threes and fours, zig-zagging and colliding that feel, in a decorative way, both earthy and alien.

Now in his mid-20s, Coudriet built a following, now with around 43,400 followers on Instagram. While living for several years in New York, he focused on functional pottery, developing a visual style that’s compelling and modern. He calls them “graphic pinch pots” — think hand-formed cups with abstract lines and shapes with a hand-drawn feel, atop somewhat unusually shaped vessels, like a cup with playful elephant-ear wings instead of a handle.

It had begun to feel taxing, though. To make affordable work for a large number of people to enjoy, you have to make a lot of work. The desire to transition to sculpture was in part what led him to apply to the Clay Studio. He could focus on large “statement pieces” that can go in outdoor gardens or institutions, and then scale down to smaller sculptures. He imagines switching back to spending part of his time on pots, but with a “refreshed mind-set.”

The challenges of scale weren't what he expected.

“I thought that building might be the hardest part, but the building actually was probably the easiest,” he said. For its tall, hollow form, he needed to design internal support structures, all out of clay.

The glazing and firing were more challenging, since that required heating the piece up “past 2,000 degrees and then back down without it shocking or overfiring or underfiring.”

He fired all of his work for this show and another in Santa Fe in one kiln, so the potential was there for months of labor to destroy itself: The column could lean or crack. If one piece exploded, it could wreck everything else.

Other forms

In the gallery, there are other clouds you pass on your way to the big one: A smaller series of formations, appearing weighty from the blue underglaze, sometimes dark and sometimes lighter, coated with a light dusting of white. Each is held skyward by a set of wood support stilts on a wooden base set on pedestals. (Some of these pieces, titled “Accumulation,” were on view at the Missoula Montana Airport in the Montana Clay display case near the ticket counters.)

Some have more of an influence from the design world. His father and his sister are architects, so he grew up around that occupation and its way of thinking.

Three large vases in red, blue and green are arranged on pedestals in front of hard-edged paintings of those very sculptures. The red one has stubby, wheel-thrown knobs, the blue one slabs of trapezoids in a continuous striping pattern, and green pinched ovals. Each has a hand-building technique that alludes to his earlier skill sets.

He did mention that there were many friends and colleagues who helped him with tasks like moving that giant cloud around, to helping apply a wood cleat to the back of the tiles. He also thanked Casey Zablocki, a Missoula-based, wood-fired ceramic sculptor who sculpts large-scale ceramic functional furniture that’s sold out of New York spaces, for lending time, advice and equipment.

At the Bray, he’d like to focus on a “continuation of this large-scale outdoor work” that can be “weather-safe in Montana’s harsh environments.” Another is functional furniture, such as chairs, stools and side tables — a ceramic niche that crosses over from galleries into the design world.

Valenzuela said the applications for a long-term residency at the Bray are “very competitive,” due not only to its reputation but the space and equipment it provides its artists.

“They have facilities there that support these bigger works that he's been trying to explore and grow,” she said. Sculpture that canbe placed outdoors can be seen by a different audience.

“He wants to create things that exist outside, to create greater accessibility for anyone to come and experience his work,” Valenzuela said.

The statewide clay community, and potentially landing in Helena, drew him here.

“I just feel super-humbled or honored to work with so many amazing artists from all over the world, and just to experience the rich culture of past residents and past artists and see all the history down at the Bray,” he said.