On a weekday afternoon, Julia Galloway was seated at a table in her work studio. The University of Montana art professor laid out a sheaf of reference images of the fountain thistle, an endangered species.

On the studio wall, she’s arranged a collage of motivational photos: the activist Greta Thunberg, Adelaide Alsop Robineau, whose 1911 work, called the Scarab vase, is engraved with baroquely detailed beetles. Another picture features Rachel Carlson, author of “Silent Spring.”

In her hands, Galloway holds an urn in which she’s carving images of that thistle, native to California.

“It’s struggling because the grasslands where it grows are getting developed and the lack of pollinators,” she said. The night before she begins carving a new urn, she reads up on the species to which it’s dedicated.

The burial urns, of which she plans to make 1,352, are each for a different threatened, endangered, extinct and recovered species in the contiguous United States, according to a list from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Services.

This year, Galloway has won a set of three awards for her work, which touches on different parts of her life: her artwork, her teaching at UM and leadership in the community.

One of her inspirations for the species project is Greenpeace and the members who went out in small boats to observe whaling, and the “gutsiness” she saw in the act of observing.

“I want to spend time with the species and look at it — and then you really see something by drawing it,” she said. "When I'm recording what it looks like, I'm coming to understand that species better."

The species are rendered meticulously, with the visible details of a particular bird, say, the Mississippi sandhill crane, down to the individual feathers. She wants to show people “how beautiful I think these are, so I’m trying to carve them with as much care and carefulness as I can,” she said.

When she’s done with the thistle, it will join others in her studio’s vault, one more step on a 10-year project. She has around 850 to go.

It’s a venture that she aims to complete by 2027, and thinks of it in some ways as her “swan song.”

“I’m going to give it all the time that it needs,” she said.

***

This year, Galloway has earned a trio of honors for her work, locally and nationally.

Ceramics Monthly, named her its “Artist of the Year” in its 2023 yearbook. The winner is selected by the editorial staff, honoring an artist who’s making “work that reflects current aesthetics and for setting an example for ceramic artists by embracing current trends, technology, studio, marketing, and/or community-focused practices.”

At the start of the month, she also received the Individual Artist Award from Arts Missoula, which recognizes an individual’s contributions. Past recipients include Beth Lo, a ceramicist and retired University of Montana professor. Other visual artists who’ve received the award include best-selling author James Lee Burke and Salish visual artist Corwin “Corky” Clairmont.

Separately, the National Council on Education for the Ceramic Arts named her a “Fellow of the Council” for her work at the nationwide nonprofit.

At the MAM, she was honored with a “hometown celebration” in late May, and the museum announced that the Endangered Species Project will open in 2027 at a major exhibition, then travel the country, all of them together so that they can fill a room.

Laura Millin, the museum's executive director, cited Galloway’s education work at UM, websites that connect makers around Montana and collect professional resources, and more.

“Julia, as you all know, the minute she hit the ground here has been an incredible leader, convener, supporter as well as an individual artist with serious accomplishments under her belt,” she said.

Painter Stephanie Frostad talked about the craft and concepts Galloway applies to functional work.

“In works large and small, she presents us with authentic and meaningful visions as well as objects that we can hold in our hands and cherish at heart,” Frostad said.

Beth Lo said Galloway has “constantly renewed and reinvented her work over the course of her career, starting as a maker of individual vessels for use, and then expanding on the metaphor of the vessel to produce complex works, such as the Endangered Species series involving hundreds of these vessels. No one else in the field of ceramics has made such monumental statements with daily use of vessels.”

While the species project has the most urgency, Galloway’s creative functional designs and surfaces didn’t escape mention.

Lisa Simon, the co-owner of Radius Gallery, spoke of the less acknowledged subversion in that body of work.

“Those gorgeously decorated, sumptuous pots with their curling spouts, saucy curves and exuberant handles that sing and dance on our shelves are Julia Galloway’s first political project,” she said. In the ’90s, most pottery had perspective standards for form, scale and surface that didn’t make room for the artist’s hand, she explained. Galloway and others in a cohort drew on ideas from sewing to change the nature of it.

“The tuck and dart movement brought sassy shapes, new colors, joyful designs and very importantly, a sense of the artist’s hand into the world of studio pottery. It used techniques from women’s work — sewing — to usher in a great sense of art and artistry into the most intimate domestic sphere, the kitchen,” she said.

Reintjes, the senior MAM curator, drew a connection between the two different sides of her work.

“There's so few artists that say so much, so quietly, with such an economy of means,” he said. "She's celebrating the domestic. She's celebrating those small moments when you're sitting by yourself drinking coffee on the couch. She's celebrating those animals that are slowly being pushed to extinction, all the quiet things. It's really inspiring to see someone so dedicated to self-improvement and improving the work continuously."

***

The urns line the shelves in a room at her studio. The most recent ones are white porcelain, with the specific animal, bird, fish, plant or insect carved into the surface, active and moving through its environment in designs that cover all sides of the surface. To learn the technique, she spent three months in China and took lessons from a master carver.

While her earlier urns were painted, she transitioned to the all-white, sculptural style to lend them a feeling of regality that comes with the long tradition of porcelain pottery. This method involves an investment of time that translates to the viewer.

“When you can see the labor in something, often it’s valued more,” she said. “So I thought, okay, I’m going to show you the labor.”

When species are listed, it’s a signal that the broader society often is ignoring.

“They are sort of the canary in the coal mine for our current environment,” she said. “I wanted to pull up that signal and say, we need to pay attention to this."

Her list covers about 1,352 endangered or threatened species. She’s now on the letter “I.” In 2027, it will be shown at the MAM in a major exhibition and then travel nationally. She wants all of them to be seen together, since “everything’s intertwined.”

As inspiration, Galloway cited the AIDS Quilt, a visual representation of the devastating number of deaths that traveled the country.

The problem with the issue of a disappearing species is “that you don’t see them," she said. "What the AIDS Quilt did is, it made it very visible. So my plan is to make this very visible.”

Reintjes, the MAM’s curator, has written on the subject as well as curating exhibitions. He couldn’t think of any projects in clay that required such a long commitment of time and had such a scale. He said you could think of her as a “durational ceramicist” in that sense.

The examples that did come to mind for him were Galloway’s own projects. In one titled “Wall of Bird and Garden (The Audubon Cups or the Bird Wall)” she made 200 cups decorated with North American birds and arranged them on a 40-foot-long wall with individual shelves. In another project, “Sky Vault,” she crafted around 450 plates with cloud shapes, with complementary cloudy surfaces, that could fill a ceiling. In 2022, she thought of another wall piece: 144 porcelain cups, arranged on shelves so that their hand-painted surfaces together recreate artist Richard Diebenkorn’s canvas, “Coffee,” in which a female figure, seated by a window, sits in solitude sipping from a cup.

She said that his painting captures an internal moment, and seems to reference sorrow, and she felt like she needed to shift gears. The species carvings, meanwhile, feel both public and private to her, with gut-wrenching implications.

***

The urns are the same size, regardless of the species on its surface, so charismatic mammals like the blue whale aren’t given any more prominence than a butterfly. After years of work, she’s “lost any uncertainty about any species.” She wasn’t that fond of spiders at the start, but after eight hours of carving, the feeling went away.

A project this massive requires parameters. She decided to limit herself to the contiguous United States and work from the Fish and Wildlife Service list, to stay closer to the people she wanted to reach.

Earlier in the project, she made a wall of commemorative plates for Pennsylvania species for an exhibition there, with a luster surface for a particular effect.

“When you looked at the plate, you could see your reflection next to the species,” she said.

The proximity drove home the importance of the issue, as she’s seen here with urns for the Western glacier stonefly.

“When the species are local, it has much more of an impact,” she said.