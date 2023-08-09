Grayson Fair can rattle off the cords of wood he’s thrown into the pottery kiln during firings, or describe the time a sculpture fell over and was completely ruined. He can tell a story about how a pile of wood ash changed the color of a sculpture, made of hundreds of little pieces.

He thinks of them as “action-based” sculptures. Sculpting them can be quick and dramatic, in the hopes that the final piece preserves some of that gestural energy.

All that motion can work out in the pieces you see at the Clay Studio of Missoula. And sometimes it results in broken sculptures. That’s part of the reason he calls his final show after two years here, “Toil.”

“Constant loss — it’s part of ceramics, it’s part of wood firing,” he said. When you can lose up to 40% of your work, it filters out quite a bit "but it also makes those moments that work really, really special.”

If the clay is wet, it can still be reused again, so it’s not a loss of material.

“It’s a loss of time,” he said. “But I think those failures lead to greater successes, and just more spontaneity."

'The work got weirder'

A University of North Texas graduate, he studied art with a focus on sculpture and ceramics. He made vessels and some other sculptures and applied for residencies around the U.S. Rejections followed rejections until he began including not just pots, but ones he’s radically tinkered with.

“As the work got weirder, and more far away from pottery, and more far-fetched ... it started getting more interest,” he said. The lesson he’s passed on when talking to students is that the more niche, further out and stylized you can get, “the more likely you are to find a place.”

That got him residencies, and since then, he’s bounced around to various parts of the country, including one in Los Angeles, where wood firing was verboten due to the emissions.

Missoula is his fourth, where he’s been working on three different types of sculptures.

As the studio’s wood-fire resident, he led firings at its Anagama kiln outside of town. By his count, he’s led six firings, which can last a week, which can involve thousands of pots from other artists and the classes he’s led, each requiring cords upon cords of wood.

The fact that the kiln’s lined with others’ work adds a layer of anxiety and pressure. “There’s so much loss but then again … that loss just elevates those successes,” he said.

'Toil'

For a series he calls “Toil,” he throws smaller, bottle-style vessels on the wheel, and while they’re still wet, smashes and stacks them together to “build” a larger sculpture, sometimes smashing smaller vessels into larger ones. After firing in the kiln, the pieces, with rivulets of glaze and rough, dried ash, look older than they are, like relics, perhaps of a disappeared civilization from this planet or another.

One of the pieces forms a narrow circle, another is more like a column. His friend, a musician named Zach Robertson, noticed that you could produce a tone, just like a bottle, with a bit of air, or get a percussive effect by tapping on them. He’s making recordings, one more drone-like, another like alien techno, that can play in the gallery.

For another series, he’s based on a cylinder form. The extruded tubes are arranged in lines of three or four like candlesticks or a miniature set of pipes above an organ. Their bottoms, meanwhile, appear to be nearly liquid, with “soft, supple lines” that pile up in curious ways as they form the base. The tubes can hold a little water, but aren’t really intended to be used as a vase for plants. They’re “a sculptural take on a functional object,” he said.

Make room for chance

One sculpture consists of rows upon rows of off-white cylinders in a large stack. Across the bottom, a diagonal gray triangle colors them. It’s an example of the unplanned aesthetics that might happen. The darker accent occurred because the sculpture was placed near the kiln’s stove door. As they stoked the fire day after day, a pile of ash built up. In his years of wood firing, he’d “never seen such a crisp line,” he said.

Another piece is a collaboration with the studio’s wood-fire intern, Dexter Gardner, where things rest where they’ve fallen.

First, Fair sculpted a curved plank. Then they set it on the ground, and standing above on the stairwell, dropped their own work, such as still-wet vessels.

After firing, the piece is left with an umber tone, which spans from burnt to charred, and the mashed vessels now form one, long slab of terrain, like something you’d expect to see at an archaeological dig.

Some pieces resemble short, stout columns crafted from taffy-like ripples of clay.

He tosses them in the air, throws them at the wall, so they produce a shocked, ripple effect, and then presses them together, dropping them again so they get properly combined and he can form a foot for them to stand on. They lean, and the balancing act can add yet more character.

"The closer it gets to falling over, the more dynamic the piece is, and the more interesting it is to me," he said.

Earlier in his career, he worked in a foundry, “grinding steel all day,” sandblasting and casting bronze parts for others’ work. He wants to explore mixed-media sculpture more, and the philosophy that got him residencies, see how far out it can go.

As he said, the way ahead is to remember style, individualized work, and remembering “nothing is sacred.”