Here’s a quick guide to some upcoming arts and cultural events happening around Missoula in the week ahead. As it could reach 100 degrees, double-check all events in advance.

Gritty short story reading

(Thursday, July 20)

“Sometimes Creek,” Steve Fox’s first collection of short stories, includes one entry selected by author Rick Bass for a 2020 Montana Prize for Fiction.

Kirkus Reviews said he’s an “astute confident writer (who) spins grim but entrancing tales.”

Details: 7 p.m., Fact & Fiction.

Montana International Choral Festival

(Thursday-Saturday, July 20-22)

Choirs from Estonia to Taiwan will descend upon Missoula for the 12th Montana International Choral Festival.

Details: Various venues around Missoula through the 22nd. Go to choralfestival.org for a full schedule and button info.

Wildfire Ceramic Studio fundraiser

(Saturday, July 22)

In 2020, despite rising property prices and a global pandemic, a group of ceramic artists opened a new studio, Wildfire, to make and show their work.

The studio, located off West Broadway at 25032 Murphy Unit A, hosts classes for the public along with monthly art openings that highlight emerging artists. One popular annual feature is a 4/20 show, with handmade functional wares for marijuana. Their current show, “[Dys]functional,” shows how usable vessels can be pushed to charmingly Dadaist extremes.

Saturday’s fundraiser offerings include a 50-50 raffle, a silent auction of wares by studio members, the opportunity to try your hand at throwing pottery, or kick back with lawn games, live music and free beer with cup purchases.

Details: 4-8 p.m., Highlander Beer.

Izaak Opatz, Jonny Fritz and Junior

(Saturday, July 22)

Opatz, the western Montana trail-crew troubadour, is on a summer tour, bringing with him songs from his last album, “Extra Medium.” His co-pilot is Jonny Fritz, a witty country songwriter who's split time between Montana and L.A. They'll be performing at the Love Boat Paddle Co. with another Missoula indie trio, Junior. The group, featuring vocalists Caroline Keys, Jenny Fawcett and Hermina Jean, released their debut, “Warm Buildings,” in 2021. You can check out both records on Bandcamp.

Details: Love Boat Paddle Co., 8 p.m.

Loon and Fish Festival and Art Show

(Friday-Saturday, July 21-22)

Thirty artists from the Seeley-Swan and Blackfoot valleys will share their wares.

Details: Foundation Building, Seeley Lake. Full schedule at Grizzly Claw Trading Co. and alpineartisans.org.

Dana Gallery’s Plein Air Paint-out

(Wednesday-Saturday, July 20-22)

The gallery, known for its selection of landscape painters, will send them out around western Montana to practice their craft en plein air. They’ll have one afternoon session in a park where folks can stop by.

The artists are Dudley Dana, Deborah Harrington, Christine Joy, Lori McNee, David Mensing, Caleb Meyer, Robbie Moore, Robert Moore, Ryan Shuman, Garth Williams and R. David Wilson.

Details: Painters will be at Greenough Park on July 21, 4-7 p.m. The show opens at the gallery during regular hours the next day.

Missoula Outdoor Cinema

(Saturday, July 22)

“Cowboys,” an independent film starring Steve Zahn as a troubled father who takes his transgender son off into the Montana wilderness. It was shot in the Flathead Valley.

Details: Movie starts at dusk. Head Start playground on the Northside. Donations accepted. Food, snacks and drinks available for purchase.

Josh Slotnick poetry reading

(Wednesday, July 26)

The Missoula County commissioner and co-founder of Garden City Harvest reads from his new book of poetry, “If Only” (Sandyhouse Press).

Details: 7 p.m., Shakespeare & Co., free.

More live music

Heavy locals night at the ZACC Show Room, Sunday, July 23: Check out the Gray Goo, a three-piece from the Flathead that does a strange amalgamation of genres (funk, doom, prog and more) that’s both weird, cathartic and well played. They split the bill with Missoula metal duo Swamp Ritual and Runecaller of Great Falls. Doors at 7:30, show at 8. $10.

Skyler Mendell Sextet, Saturday, July 22. The trumpeter, a recent UM master’s grad, leads a six-piece with clever and creative original arrangements. This appearance at Draught Works will be his last show before leaving Montana. 6 p.m.

Lyle Lovett and His Large Band, Saturday, July 22. The ever-popular troubadour is back at the KettleHouse Amphitheater.

Lukas Nelson and Promise of the Real, Monday, July 24. Willie Nelson's son and company bring a new album's worth of material to the Wilma.