This is the final, ultimate version of “the ultimate Missoula movie.”

On Thursday, Sept. 14, local filmmaker Andy Smetanka’s “A Place (Sort Of)” will screen at the Wilma after eight years spent assembling home and amateur movie clips into an unconventional documentary of the city and its people.

If you go “A Place (Sort Of)” is screening at The Wilma on Thursday, Sept. 14. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the show starts at 7. Tickets are $20 in advance at logjampresents.com.

When Smetanka entered the project, he asked himself a simple question: “Who lives here year-round?” Sure, people visit in June and immediately say they’d like to move immediately, he thought. But who are the ones who get through the long, inversion-laden winters?

“It sets out on a broad mission to investigate what kind of place this is,” he said, even taking its title from the Rockin’ Rudy’s merch slogan.

Given the long gestation period, he screened a version last year that didn’t yet have narration in place.

The finished, two-hour Super 8 opus comprises thousands of clips of home movies from about 10 sources, including his own footage of contemporary sights, like, say, the Festival of the Dead, shot on his preferred medium of 8mm film. The oldest clips go back a hundred years.

Also stitched in are a few clips from feature films, such as Richard Linklater’s debut, “It’s Impossible to Learn to Plow by Reading Books.”

When it came time to add narration, he didn’t lack for strong local voices, particularly from Montana Public Radio, such as Annie Garde, Lauren Korn and William Marcus. The film is structured around the four seasons, with Howard Kingston acting as a corresponding voice, one that’s “such a musical instrument I could listen to it all day long,” Smetanka said.

Retired UM professor of history emeritus Harry Fritz’s sections may conjure up memories of his popular lecture classes. Others include but are not limited to Brad Tyer, the former editor of the Missoula Independent and current editor of the Montana Free Press, as well as poet laureate Sheryl Noethe and Betty’s Divine owner Aimee McQuilkin.

Much of the footage gives insight into residents of the city just enjoying themselves, he said. It’s baked into the nature of home movies in the era of film: People shot happy times, not dramatic or catastrophic ones.

Smetanka is particularly excited about some home footage shot at what appears to be an office party. Men in suits, pants hoisted high in the summer heat, playing baseball with their wives, who are equally dressed up. It’s nothing more or less than people having fun.

He also included shots from the “Blackfoot Boogie,” a clothing-optional party on the river. In one sequence, a young man carries his friend’s artificial leg for him as he swims just behind.

While the film doesn’t have a plot or recurring characters, he’s woven in a narrative thread: “Sometimes it’s referring to things on screen, sometimes music and rambling and leaving you to enjoy what you see on screen,” he said.

Part of the point, after all, is to leave room for the viewer. He even hopes people talk with their neighbors about what they might be looking at, or simply take a chance “to wander in your own memories, in their own recollections and their own personal maps of the city,” he said.

“Narration is a relatively rare thing for me, when I’m making any kind of movie. I like cutting image and sound in different ways,” he said.

The soundtrack includes all local music, ranging from the late pianist Jodi Marshall to Jay’s Upstairs-era bands. Obscure cuts can be heard along with well-known acts like the Big Sky Mudflaps.

Smetanka’s prior feature, “And We Were Young,” was also an unusual documentary that required a lengthy gestation period. Relying on oral histories from doughboys in World War I, he animated their stories in stop motion with silhouette cutouts placed on a lightbox. (It’s available on demand through Vimeo.)

He contributed to acclaimed Canadian director Guy Maddin’s 2007 film, “My Winnipeg,” and his animation was incorporated into music videos for Pearl Jam and The Decemberists.

After the Wilma screening, Smetanka plans on submitting it for festivals, although he’s not sure how a lengthy, hyper-local film like this could be received. He’s aiming for a limited run at a Missoula theater and then hopefully have it available on DVD before the end of the year.

His next work will again be a stop-motion animated feature with a different tone than the violence-laden “And We Were Young.”

He plans on adapting Edgar Lee Masters’ “Spoon River Anthology,” a 1912 collection of free-verse poems, all epitaphs from residents of a small town speaking from beyond the grave.

He’s keen to do “something that’s got the full compass of human emotions: revenge, spite, disagreement and also love and beauty and everything else,” he said.