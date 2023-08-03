‘Make It Funky’ and staff favorites

Missoula Art Museum

The MAM’s main gallery has a 1970s vibe, with orange stripes on the walls and a vintage, curvy show logo: “Make It Funky.” The show is funky indeed, exploring how the Funk movement in the Bay Area spread to Missoula, Montana.

A sample of what’s included: vessels and platters by Missoula art icon Jay Rummell, with elaborate decorations that you’ll recognize from his prints; trippy sculptures by Richard Notkin, both small (weed pipes) and large (a green finger, with engraved lines tight and small). The late Doug Baldwin’s “All-Volunteer Red Neck Duck Army Following the Yellow Brick Road” includes hundreds of clay duck soldiers in formation, each row smaller than the one in front of it. The late Rudy Autio, an influential clay sculptor perhaps best known for his grizzly bear bronze on the Oval, is represented in a smaller work: an ashtray, with logo, for Eddie’s Club (now Charlie B’s).

In the gallery across the hall, the museum is showing staff picks from its permanent collection, one per staff member in every department. They include a fabric wall sculpture by the late Lela Autio, a collaborative vase by Steven Young Lee and Beth Lo, and some surprising deep cuts, like a 10-piece set of panels by Robert Rauschenberg.

On Friday, Ken Little, whose work can be seen in both shows, will be in attendance.

Details: First Friday hours are 5-8 p.m. Music by Mark Myriad, no-host bar.

What does ‘Toil’ look like?

Clay Studio of Missoula

Grayson Fair is showing the end result of two years of work as the nonprofit’s wood-fired resident, in which he manages the firings at the anagama kiln located outside of town.

His large sculptures appear to be constructed with vases as his “bricks,” massed in giant U forms and other shapes. Rather than a uniform surface, the warped individual pieces with eye-like apertures feel animated and active. They could be abstractions, as in a 1950s painting, or accumulated stacks of castaway works melted into a whole that’s more meaningful than its parts. According to the gallery, the title and the works refer to the element of chance and failure that come with the unpredictability of high heat: “works often crack, crumble and totally fail. Perseverance is key. Failure is humbling yet invigorating.”

Details: Opening Aug. 4, 5-8 p.m. On view through Aug. 26.

Seven ways of seeing the landscape

Radius Gallery

The gallery’s newest show, “What We Need Is Here,” takes its title from a poem by Wendell Berry, the writer and environmentalist. The works by seven artists, most of whom are Montanans, all relate to the landscape in varied mediums (painting to photography and glass) to particular favored scenes. Bobbie McKibben, who works in the unruly medium of pastel, cleanly depicts the unfettered landscapes around the state. Britta Anderson, who falls on the “emerging artist,” is the rare local who focuses on the seascapes in heightened but symbolic realism.

In Clayworks, Radius’ ceramic gallery next door, they’ve been showing works that illuminate the state’s heritage in ceramics, with works by influential artists such as Peter Voulkos, Frances Senska and more.

Details: Open on First Friday, on view through Sept. 9.

George Gogas’ ‘Judith Basin Encounter’ series

Gallery 709 at Montana Art and Framing

Gogas, now in his 90s, taught high school art in Missoula while building a portfolio of paintings that have been shown in the city’s museums and fetched the highest bids at auctions.

The most well-known are his “Judith Basin Encounter” works, in which he imagined two of his artistic idols meeting: Charles Russell and Pablo Picasso. The settings and scenarios were often from the great Western painter, while the geometric style came from the Spaniard.

The gallery will be showing Gogas’ collection of framed giclée prints and off-set lithographs from the series.

Details: Opening Aug. 4, 5-9 p.m. On view through Aug. 25. (Gogas will not be able to attend the opening.)

One-night only (then by appointment)

Three spaces are technically only open on First Friday, but you can get in by appointment for the rest of the month.

At Wildfire Ceramic Studio, the now-3-year-old gallery is hosting 12 of its lineup and alums for “Wildfire Past and Present.” The lineup skews young, many University of Montana grads, with work that ranges from vessels for everyday use to unexpected sculptural creations.

Details: Opening Aug. 4, 5-9 p.m., 2502 Murphy St. On view through Aug. 25.

Earlier this year, the nonprofit Headwaters opened a space called the Confluence Center in what was the Downtown Dance Collective. They’ve teamed with two artists on an initiative called Torrents, which presents monthly art openings. This go-round they’re featuring Missoula metal sculptor David Sampson, who’s sharing a piece, “Eight Makes the One” that relates to community. Out back, they’re debuting a mural by Rilie Tanè Zumbrennan of Billings, which depicts a mountain scene occupied by grizzly bears.

Details: Opening Aug. 4, 5-8 p.m., 119 W. Main St. On view all month.

The LoveChild Gallery, which also opened this year, is independently run by MFA students in the UM art program. It’s located in the basement of the Folk Clinic on West Spruce, where they have space to present contemporary art in a non-commercial vein that you may not see elsewhere.

This month, they’re presenting Jerod Peitsmeyer’s “The Conservative Majority.” Peitsmeyer, who teaches as an adjunct professor in art and art history at UM, addresses current events. According to an email from the gallery, “in this set of objects, Jerod asks us to stand before the select few, extreme decision-makers and confront their particular brand of joyless and privileged gatekeeping.”

Details: 422 W. Spruce St. The gallery entrance is in the rear east corner of the building. See “lovechildgallery” on Instagram for more information.