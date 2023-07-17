The Montana International Choral Festival will raise voices again around Missoula this week for the first time since 2019.

This year, 11 choirs from around the world will come to the city for performances around downtown and the University of Montana campus from Wednesday to Saturday.

This is the 12th installment of the festival, which was founded in 1987, and whose frequency has varied over the years.

While the pandemic had domino effects for choral music around the globe, artistic director David Heidel said that the performers and enthusiasm are back.

Heidel attended a festival in Germany last month that had “great participation and the audience was coming back. Everybody just feels a little more comfortable now.”

Regarding the performing groups, Heidel said they’re picked through a number of means: choirs apply, the organizers will ask alum groups if they’re interested in returning, and Heidel travels to other choral festivals to hear them himself and touch base with conductors.

A committee makes the final call, with artistic quality as the No. 1 consideration. Another is whether the group wants to come to Missoula and be a part of the community.

“Do I think they would be a good fit for the community for a week, or would they just rather sit in a room somewhere singing and then go home again?” Heidel said.

They also try to maintain a balance of adult choirs and youth choirs, and groups from the U.S. and outside the country.

Each choir brings their culture to the festival, he said. For instance, this year they’re bringing in a choir from Catalonia called Veus. (The full Catalan name translates to “Voices: Friends of the Union Children’s Choir.”) Heidel said they weave in choreography and often have themes, such as climate awareness.

“They’re spectacular,” he said. “They’re fun to watch, as well as to hear them sing.”

The Formosa Singers of Taiwan is an “incredible, disciplined choir” with “phenomenal vocal quality, but they also bring wonderful folk songs.”

That’s true of the groups from Poland, Lithuania and Estonia, too.

“What we always encourage them to do is to sing songs that are indigenous to their culture or their part of the world,” he said.

The Estonian group, called the E STuudio Girls’ Choir, is returning after a prior visit. Their conductor has brought a different group here from previous festivals and “they’re always crowd-pleasers.”

The culture there is different, too. “They treat their singers like we treat our athletes.” He said there’s a choir festival in the Estonian capital, Tallinn, that draws almost 100,000 people.

As in years past, issues with visas came up. A group from Uganda had to cancel because they couldn’t get appointments until after the festival dates.

Special events

This go-round, the Saturday finale concert will be held on the Oval rather than the Adams Center.

There will be tributes to people who had an impact on the festival, among them Don Carey.

The festival’s founder died in September 2022. A UM music professor and conductor of the Missoula Mendelssohn Club, Carey came up with the festival concept based on a university choral exchange program with Vienna. Carey and the University Chamber Chorale attended a choral festival in Nancy, France, with about 40 groups. The Mendelssohn Club went in 1985, and they began building the Missoula event from scratch, according to a 1993 Missoulian article.

Carey was the choral director at UM when Heidel was an undergraduate student and the two worked together throughout their careers.

“Don had a personality that was very convincing,” Heidel said. “He convinced all these people, ‘Yes, we’re going to go to Missoula.’ ”

At the concert, the combined choirs will sing a version of “Tonight” from “West Side Story” that Carey arranged himself.

Regarding the appeal, Carey told the Missoulian in 1993 that “there’s something about choral music — being the human voice — that the fascination is built in.”

A returning public event is Wednesday’s “choir crawl,” based on an Irish pub crawl. Groups will sing from 2 to 3:30 at venues around downtown. Later in the evening, a combined choir will sing with the Missoula City Band at Bonner Park.

On Thursday, there’s a noon concert at the Phyllis Washington Amphitheater near the “M” trailhead. Attendees can bring a lawn chair and lunch to hear two groups.

There are concerts specifically for sets of choirs in the Dennison Theatre and more threaded through the week. For something unusual, Heidel recommended the conductors’ seminar, where there will be presentations by the leaders of the choirs, along with demonstrations and some audience participation.

“That’s real fun, and that is a little different than just going to concerts,” Heidel said.