You may remember Jeff Medley from Missoula theatrical productions such as “The Rocky Horror Show Live!” or the Garden City Ballet’s “Nutcracker.”

Lately, the Missoula mainstay has been working in Montana movies. This Thursday, you can catch a hometown screening of “The Year of the Dog,” an independent film, at the Roxy Theater. Proceeds go to the Humane Society of Western Montana, and the fundraiser link isn’t forced: the “lead” dog in the film is a rescue husky.

According to an email from Rob Grabow, the star, writer and co-director, “the movie pulls from real events and to a poignant story about two strays: a loner alcoholic (Matt) struggling to maintain sobriety and a rescue dog (Yup’ik), played by a Siberian rescue named Caleb with an unusual athletic gift.”

Medley plays Rick, an official overseeing what he called the canine equivalent of a tractor pull. He’s an expert judging the dogs as they competitively race with weighted sleds. The film was shot in Livingston and Bozeman.

“It’s a fundraiser for the Humane Society,” Grabow said. “That’s nice. I hope they sell it out — help the poor animals of the world.”

“The Year of the Dog” is not the only glimpse of Medley on the big screen. In the past several years, he and his prominent sideburns nabbed small parts in two Nicolas Cage movies that were shot in Montana: “The Old Way” and “Butcher’s Crossing.” He’s also in “Blood for Dust,” a gritty drama starring Kit Harington (Jon Snow in “Game of Thrones”) that was filmed in Billings.

Earlier this year, a locally independent film, “Saving for the Day,” by writer-director John Nilles, had its premiere. The movie, which included a long list of local actors, naturally included Medley.

A Missouri native, Medley didn’t get the acting bug until his 30s, when he was converted by a role as a leper in a community theater production.

He’d spent two years teaching abroad in the Japan Exchange and Teaching Programme, working with teachers as they imparted English to elementary school classes.

He moved to Missoula with a spouse (they’re since separated) for graduate school. In 2008, he saw an audition flyer for an upcoming Missoula Community Theatre production of “Jesus Christ Superstar.”

In high school, when he had to participate in a production of “Macbeth,” he “broke down” because of stage fright. (They had him help out backstage instead.) Later, during cross-country running trips that required drive time, he and the coach would listen to “Superstar.” When he saw the MCT poster, he thought, “I’ve got to get over this.”

While he hoped to get cast as Judas, he ended up with something smaller, yet still life-changing.

He was “a leper — the aggressive one,” he said. He sings a line, “see my purse, I’m a poor, poor man,” and then “he attacks Jesus.”

Then-director Jim Caron gave him a lot of help, as a non-actor, he said. With his unconventional path, Medley’s always learned on the job.

The experience, with “that exhilaration of hearing the people and the response,” outweighed the stage fright, which he still deals with.

Not long after, he met Grant Olson of Montana Actors’ Theatre, which was going to stage its first local production of “The Rocky Horror Show Live!”

He had fond memories of it, since the movie version was rather mind-blowing to a kid from a Missouri farm town.

He was cast as Riff Raff, a role he’s kept in the productions since. He recalls the first steps on stage in front of an audience being addicting.

“It was this deafening scream from the audience … chills, just give you chills, and that’ll make you hungry for more of that instantly,” he said. While it’s always for the character, not the person, it’s something.

“It’s not every day to have a thousand people screaming, you know?” he said. “But then it’s disappointing if you’re in something where it’s just like crickets.”

Musicals eventually led to more serious dramatic work, although he’s still happily doing “Rocky Horror” and playing Drosselmeyer in the annual “Nutcracker” production.

Along the way, his work earned him a few “Best of Missoula” awards in the theater category.

The Actors Theatre presented Samuel Beckett’s “Waiting for Godot,” a demanding small-cast show. In 2017, the Montana Repertory Theatre brought him on as Atticus Finch in its version of “To Kill a Mockingbird” that toured in China.

Movie work began with small parts, such as a tiny, antagonist role in “Winter in the Blood,” to features in family-friendly fare like “Timber the Treasure Dog” and “Puppy Swap: Love Unleashed.”

Other recent movies

He scored small parts in Cage’s two Montana films. He said the famed actor was kind, and got very excited about a room in Livingston’s historic Murray Hotel named after the director Sam Peckinpah, who lived there for an extended stay.

In “Butcher’s Crossing,” shot in Nevada City, he had a quick scene as a bartender.

In “The Old Way,” shot in the Paradise Valley, Cage portrays a gunman who comes out of retirement after outlaws murder his wife. Medley plays Smiley, who he described as “expendable posse member No. 7. Five, six or seven,” he said.

Unfortunately, his lines were cut, and so was a fun bit of Cage at high intensity, walking into a saloon after a long season in the mountains.

“I had a nice scene where Nicolas Cage grabs me and yells in my face,” he said. Regardless, he hopes it makes it into a deleted scene or longer edit of the film.