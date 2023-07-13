Here’s a quick guide to some upcoming arts and cultural events happening around Missoula in the week ahead.

Martin Urbano at the ZACC

(July 13)

Revival Comedy is bringing comedian Martin Urbano to town with his “Apology Comeback Tour,” which is presumably a joke about comedians who go on apologetic comeback tours.

(One of his bits about #MeToo includes the line, “I don’t want to live in a country where if I give a girl a compliment, all of a sudden I’m fired as a substitute teacher.”)

Urbano’s a writer for “The Tonight Show,” and has also lent his words to “Danny’s House,” a Viceland show with rapper Danny Brown, according to his agency website. He’s also performed at Bonnaroo.

Details: Doors at 7 p.m., show at 7:30 p.m. $18-$22, 18 and up.

Staff picks at the Missoula Art Museum

(Open now)

"A Few of Our Favorite Things" includes 15 works from the museum's permanent collection of around 2,500 pieces, each selected by a member of the MAM's staff.

They include late artists influential in the region, such as Lela Autio, Rick Bartow and Miriam Schapiro, along with those who are still making work and having an impact, such as Stephen Young Lee and Beth Lo.

The staff members, who include everyone from education to facilities and security to the leadership and curators, included text about why they chose a particular work.

Details: On view through Nov. 11.

Outdoor cinema on the Northside

(July 15)

Missoula Outdoor Cinema has begun for the season, with films screening after dusk at the Head Start on the Northside.

This week’s installment is Wes Anderson’s “Moonrise Kingdom," in which a precocious scout goes AWOL from camp with a girl during a storm, sending their quaint island into panic.

Donations are encouraged. They go to the summer-long program and to the North Missoula Community Development Corp.

For more info, head to nmcdc.org.

Details: Start time is approximately 9:26 p.m., at 1001 Worden Ave. Bring a chair and/or blankets. Snacks, popcorn and drinks available for purchase.

‘Montana Suite’ dance documentary

(July 16)

What goes into the creation of a dance performance?

The movement-based art form’s creative process can seem a little mysterious to outsiders, who can learn more via a new documentary.

“Montana Suite” was a project that took four years, headed by Amy Ragsdale and the late Headwaters Dance Co., a Missoula-based professional modern troupe. They brought four New York choreographers to Montana to work on original pieces on separate regions of the state with Montana composers, including Beryl Lee Heuermann, Philip Aaberg and Charles Nichols.

The works were performed in 2010, while Headwaters wound down in 2015. The behind-the-scenes documentary, meanwhile, will premiere at this special screening.

Details: Westside Theater, 5:30 p.m. doors, 6 p.m. screening. $10 at the door.

Montana International Choral Festival

(July 19-22)

The 11th installment of the festival will bring 12 choirs from around the world to Missoula for four days of performances.

The attendees range from Salt Lake Coal Artists to Taiwan’s Formosa Singers and the Estonian E Studio Girls Choir.

The opening is a free concert on July 19 from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. at Out to Lunch in Caras Park, followed by a “choir crawl” with five stops around downtown from 2-4:15 p.m. and a free concert in Bonner Park from 7-8:30 with the Missoula City Band.

Concerts continue on Thursday and Friday with performances around the University of Montana campus, wrapping up with a Saturday finale on the Oval.

Details: Go to choralfestival.org for a full schedule.